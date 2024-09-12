Peru’s ex-president Alberto Fujimori dies at 86

The most divisive leader of Peru, Alberto Fujimori, died at the age of 86.
According to The Guardian, former president Fujimori, who ruled the country from 1990 to 2000, was at his daughter Keiko Fujimori’s home in the Peruvian capital Lima on Wednesday, September 11.
Keiko announced the death of her father in a post on X (formerly known as Twitter) that read, “After a long battle with cancer, our father, Alberto Fujimori, has just left to meet the Lord. We ask those who loved him to accompany us with a prayer for the eternal rest of his soul. Thank you for so much, Dad!”
During his tenure throughout the 1990s, he improved extremely high inflation, helped the economy to grow, and defeated the Maoist Shining Path rebel group, but he was also criticised for seizing undemocratic powers and weakening the government institutions and rule of law of Peru.
Moreover, after the emergence of his intelligence chief’s bribing footage, he fled to Japan in 2000, where he held citizenship, and submitted his resignation via fax machine.
Later in 2005, he was extradited to Peru during his visit to Chile, and in 2009 he was sentenced to 25 years in prison for killing 25 people.
On the basis of humanitarian grounds, he was released from jail in December 2023, 10 months before his death.