Businessman sues real estate firm for concealing Jeff Bezos as buyer of mansion

Recently, a businessman sold his mansion, but he had no idea who the buyer was.
As per The Telegraph, Leo Kryss, who sold his $79 million home, had initially listed the property for $85 million.
Now, he argues that he would have rejected the lower price if he had known that the second-richest person in the world, Jeff Bezos, was the buyer.
He is now taking legal action against Douglas Elliman, the real estate firm that handled the sale, for allegedly concealing Bezos’s identity.
However, a Douglas Elliman employee reportedly reassured Kryss that Bezos was not involved and that the client wouldn’t offer more than $79 million.
In his lawsuit filed in a Miami court, Kryss claims that knowing Bezos’s involvement would have impacted his negotiations and the final sale price.
Kryss’s lawyer, Dana Clayton, alleges that Douglas Elliman failed to disclose the buyer’s identity and misled their client. Both listing agents deny knowing who the buyer was.
A court hearing is set for October 11.
Bezos bought the seven-bedroom mansion on Miami’s Indian Creek island, a prestigious, gated community, last year.
Additionally, Bezos recently acquired a third property on the same island for $90 million.