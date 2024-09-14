Kamala Harris to remove college degree requirements for federal jobs if elected

As the United States presidential election approaches, both the Democratic nominee, Kamala Harris, and the Republican candidate, Donald Trump, are making every possible efforts to engage their voters.
Now, Haris has taken a major step to strengthen her presidential campaign by announcing on Friday, September 13, that she would eliminate college degree requirements for certain federal positions if she becomes president.
As per Reuters, in a speech in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, Harris stated, “As president, I will get rid of the unnecessary degree requirements for federal jobs to increase jobs for folks without a four-year degree.”
According to data from the US Census Bureau released earlier this year, more than 62% of Americans aged 25 and older lack a bachelor’s degree.
In the 2020 election, those without a college degree constituted the majority of voters.
Harris highlighted the need to recognize other valuable pathways to success, such as apprenticeships and technical programs, noting that a degree does not always reflect a person’s skills.
A survey by Gallup and the Lumina Foundation found that many Americans are skeptical about the value of college education, with over half citing high costs as a significant reason for not enrolling or returning to school.
In addition to this, a recent NAACP poll reveals that over a quarter of younger Black men are likely to support Republican candidate Trump in the upcoming November 5 elections.