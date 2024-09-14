World

Kamala Harris to remove college degree requirements for federal jobs if elected

According to the US Census Bureau, more than 62% of Americans aged 25 and older lack a bachelor’s degree

  • September 14, 2024
As the United States presidential election approaches, both the Democratic nominee, Kamala Harris, and the Republican candidate, Donald Trump, are making every possible efforts to engage their voters.

Now, Haris has taken a major step to strengthen her presidential campaign by announcing on Friday, September 13, that she would eliminate college degree requirements for certain federal positions if she becomes president.

As per Reuters, in a speech in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, Harris stated, “As president, I will get rid of the unnecessary degree requirements for federal jobs to increase jobs for folks without a four-year degree.”

According to data from the US Census Bureau released earlier this year, more than 62% of Americans aged 25 and older lack a bachelor’s degree.

In the 2020 election, those without a college degree constituted the majority of voters.

Harris highlighted the need to recognize other valuable pathways to success, such as apprenticeships and technical programs, noting that a degree does not always reflect a person’s skills.

A survey by Gallup and the Lumina Foundation found that many Americans are skeptical about the value of college education, with over half citing high costs as a significant reason for not enrolling or returning to school.

In addition to this, a recent NAACP poll reveals that over a quarter of younger Black men are likely to support Republican candidate Trump in the upcoming November 5 elections. 

Donald Trump gains support from over a quarter of younger Black men in latest poll
Religious groups spend billion dollars to target gender-equality education
Boeing worker strike: 33,000 union members reject contract offer
China to extend retirement age as average life expectancy hits 78.2 years
Putin threatens NATO with war over Ukraine missile conflict
Tropical Storm Gordon emerges in the eastern Atlantic: What you need to know
Ukraine secures release of 49 prisoners in latest swap with Russia
Taylor Swift endorsement spurs DNC to roll out Swift-themed billboards in ‘major’ cities
UK PM Keir Starmer and Joe Biden to discuss Ukraine's western missile requests
Caballero's Bryde’s whale photo wins ocean photographer of the year
North Korea unveils exclusive images of secret Uranium plant
Trump says no to second presidential debate with Harris