Jordan's king Abdullah appoints new prime minister following general election

This development comes after prime minister, Bisher Khasawneh, resignation from his position on last Sunday

  • by Web Desk
  • September 15, 2024
Jordan's King Abdullah II has appointed his chief of staff, Jaafar Hassan, as a new prime minister, giving him task to form a government following Tuesday’s parliamentary elections.

"King Abdullah on Sunday tasked Jaafar Hassan with forming a new government," a palace statement revealed.

This development comes after, the former prime minister, Bisher Khasawneh, resignation from his position on last Sunday.

In Jordon, It is the king who have the power to appoint the prime minister, not parliament as it has very limited powers.

In Tuesday's election the opposition party, the Islamic Action Front, affiliated with Muslim Brotherhood, emerged as the largest in parliament winning 31 out of the 138 seats. However, the turnout was only 32%.

This is the first time IAF has achieved largest representation since 1989.

The party's success came as the voters were frustrated by worst economic situation in country and Israel's ongoing brutality on Gaza.

In 1994, Jordan signed a peace treaty with Israel becoming second Muslim country to do so after Egypt.

However, Jordanians have been protesting for the dissolution of the treaty since the war erupted in Gaza, last October.

World News

US president Joe Biden to meet Zelenskiy to discuss Ukraine’s war strategy
US rejects Venezuela's claims of CIA plot to assassinate Maduro: ‘Baseless’
Kolkata medic assault case: Ex-college head booked for ‘tampering evidence’
US announces ‘major’ aid to Bangladesh amid economic and political challenges
China issues 'red alert' as Shanghai braces for potentially strongest cyclone in decades
France-England Channel tragedy: 8 migrants died in deadly crossing
Typhoon Yagi devastation in Myanmar: Death toll mounts to 74 in floods
NATO backs Ukraine to strike deep into Russia
Afghan women risk lives to attend summit: ‘We’ll never stop fighting’
Russia and Ukraine conduct second major prisoners swap
Donald Trump’s BOLD Ohio City pledge gets slammed by Joe Biden: ‘Has to stop’
Ukrainian and Russian forces exchange 206 prisoners in latest swap