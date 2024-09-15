World

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian to visit Russia for BRICS summit

US accuses Russia of taking ballistic missiles from Iran to use them in the war in Ukraine

  • by Web Desk
  • September 15, 2024
US accuses Russia of taking ballistic missiles from Iran to use them in the war in Ukraine
US accuses Russia of taking ballistic missiles from Iran to use them in the war in Ukraine

The President of Iran, Masoud Pezeshkian, will be attending the BRICS summit in Russia.

According to Reuters, the Iranian state media on Sunday, September 15, reported that the ambassador of Tehran to Russia, Kazem Jalali, said that the newly elected President Pezeshkian will be visiting Russia in October for the BRICS summit.

The reports about the Iranian president's visit to Moscow came at a time when the tension between Russia, Iran, and the US was high.

The US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, during a visit to Kyiv on Tuesday, along with British Foreign Minister David Lammy, claimed that Russia has received ballistic missiles from Iran and will use them in the coming week against Ukraine.

Blinken also said that the cooperation between Moscow and Tehran is threatening wider European security.

Meanwhile, the Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi on Wednesday, September 11, declined delivery of any ballistic missile to Putin’s Russia.

Furthermore, after the alleged transportation of ballistic missiles from Tehran to Moscow, the US, Germany, France, and Britain have imposed new sanctions on Iran and its national airline.

To note, the BRICS summit is scheduled to take place in Kazan, Russia, from October 22 to October 24.

Donald Trump ‘safe’ after gunshots reported in his vicinity

Donald Trump ‘safe’ after gunshots reported in his vicinity
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce's romance hits pages in Kelce Brothers' kids book

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce's romance hits pages in Kelce Brothers' kids book
Manchester City defender Manuel Akanji hints at early retirement amid busy schedule

Manchester City defender Manuel Akanji hints at early retirement amid busy schedule
UK PM Keir Starmer eyes Italy’s migration strategies during Rome visit

UK PM Keir Starmer eyes Italy’s migration strategies during Rome visit

World News

UK PM Keir Starmer eyes Italy’s migration strategies during Rome visit
UK PM Keir Starmer eyes Italy’s migration strategies during Rome visit
UK PM Keir Starmer eyes Italy’s migration strategies during Rome visit
RFK Jr. under federal investigation for ‘beheading whale’
UK PM Keir Starmer eyes Italy’s migration strategies during Rome visit
Malala Yousafzai pens heartfelt birthday wish for husband Asser Malik
UK PM Keir Starmer eyes Italy’s migration strategies during Rome visit
Donald Trump blasts Taylor Swift following her endorsement of Kamala Harris
UK PM Keir Starmer eyes Italy’s migration strategies during Rome visit
US president Joe Biden to meet Zelenskiy to discuss Ukraine’s war strategy
UK PM Keir Starmer eyes Italy’s migration strategies during Rome visit
US rejects Venezuela's claims of CIA plot to assassinate Maduro: ‘Baseless’
UK PM Keir Starmer eyes Italy’s migration strategies during Rome visit
Jordan's king Abdullah appoints new prime minister following general election
UK PM Keir Starmer eyes Italy’s migration strategies during Rome visit
Kolkata medic assault case: Ex-college head booked for ‘tampering evidence’
UK PM Keir Starmer eyes Italy’s migration strategies during Rome visit
US announces ‘major’ aid to Bangladesh amid economic and political challenges
UK PM Keir Starmer eyes Italy’s migration strategies during Rome visit
China issues 'red alert' as Shanghai braces for potentially strongest cyclone in decades
UK PM Keir Starmer eyes Italy’s migration strategies during Rome visit
France-England Channel tragedy: 8 migrants died in deadly crossing
UK PM Keir Starmer eyes Italy’s migration strategies during Rome visit
Typhoon Yagi devastation in Myanmar: Death toll mounts to 74 in floods