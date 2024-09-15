Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian to visit Russia for BRICS summit

The President of Iran, Masoud Pezeshkian, will be attending the BRICS summit in Russia.
According to Reuters, the Iranian state media on Sunday, September 15, reported that the ambassador of Tehran to Russia, Kazem Jalali, said that the newly elected President Pezeshkian will be visiting Russia in October for the BRICS summit.
The reports about the Iranian president's visit to Moscow came at a time when the tension between Russia, Iran, and the US was high.
The US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, during a visit to Kyiv on Tuesday, along with British Foreign Minister David Lammy, claimed that Russia has received ballistic missiles from Iran and will use them in the coming week against Ukraine.
Blinken also said that the cooperation between Moscow and Tehran is threatening wider European security.
Meanwhile, the Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi on Wednesday, September 11, declined delivery of any ballistic missile to Putin’s Russia.
Furthermore, after the alleged transportation of ballistic missiles from Tehran to Moscow, the US, Germany, France, and Britain have imposed new sanctions on Iran and its national airline.
To note, the BRICS summit is scheduled to take place in Kazan, Russia, from October 22 to October 24.