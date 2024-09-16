World

Who is Ryan Wesley Routh: Man behind Trump golf club shooting

FBI arrested the suspect shooter, Ryan Wesely Routh, shortly after the incident

  • by Web Desk
  • September 16, 2024
FBI arrested the suspect shooter, Ryan Wesely Routh, shortly after the incident
FBI arrested the suspect shooter, Ryan Wesely Routh, shortly after the incident

Ryan Wesely Rout, the suspect behind the ‘attempted assassination’ of the former President Donald Trump, is in the custody of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI).

According to Fox News, details about the Rout have emerged after the police detained him in connection with the attempted assassination of the Republican candidate.

The 58-year-old man was arrested on Sunday, September 15, for pointing an AK-47 rifle at Trump at the International Golf Club in West Palm Beach, Florida.

After the Secret Service agent fired, the suspect tried to flee from the scene in his black Nissan, but a witness managed to take a picture of the vehicle and the number plate. The local police spotted his car later and took him into custody.

The police have recovered an AK-47-style rifle, GoPro camera, and backpacks from the scene.

Moreover, Routh, who is a native of North Carolina and currently lives in Hawaii, has a long history of run-ins with police and multiple arrests.

His list of arrests includes having drugs, not having valid car inspections, and driving without a license and insurance. In 2002, he was involved in the serious incident in which he barricaded himself in the office during a three-hour standoff with police leading to the traffic disruption. He also touched the police gun before fleeing.

Additionally, Routh has also criticised in multiple social media posts; he even referred to the July 13 assassination attempt in a few of the posts.

In June 2020 he wrote on X (formerly Twitter), “@realDonaldTrump While you were my choice in 2106, I and the world hoped that president Trump would be different and better than the candidate, but we all were greatly disappointed, and it seems you are getting worse and devolving. I will be glad when you are gone."

His social media accounts have now been suspended.

To note, this is the second assassination of Trump ahead of the November presidential elections. Earlier, he narrowly escaped the gunshot at an election rally in Pennsylvania after the bullet grazed his ear.

Ayeza Khan bids heartwarming goodbye to London fans 'until next time'

Ayeza Khan bids heartwarming goodbye to London fans 'until next time'

Nicki Minaj announces new album 'Pink Friday 3’ after one-year hiatus

Nicki Minaj announces new album 'Pink Friday 3’ after one-year hiatus
Huw Edwards to be sentenced for obscene child images today

Huw Edwards to be sentenced for obscene child images today
Typhoon Bebinca brings China's financial hub Shanghai to standstill

Typhoon Bebinca brings China's financial hub Shanghai to standstill

World News

Typhoon Bebinca brings China's financial hub Shanghai to standstill
Huw Edwards to be sentenced for obscene child images today
Typhoon Bebinca brings China's financial hub Shanghai to standstill
Typhoon Bebinca brings China's financial hub Shanghai to standstill
Typhoon Bebinca brings China's financial hub Shanghai to standstill
Donald Trump issues first statement after Florida assassination attempt
Typhoon Bebinca brings China's financial hub Shanghai to standstill
Joe Biden, Kamala Harris react to new assassination attempt on Donald Trump
Typhoon Bebinca brings China's financial hub Shanghai to standstill
FBI investigates ‘attempted assassination’ of Donald Trump at Florida Golf Club
Typhoon Bebinca brings China's financial hub Shanghai to standstill
Donald Trump ‘safe’ after gunshots reported in his vicinity
Typhoon Bebinca brings China's financial hub Shanghai to standstill
UK PM Keir Starmer eyes Italy’s migration strategies during Rome visit
Typhoon Bebinca brings China's financial hub Shanghai to standstill
RFK Jr. under federal investigation for ‘beheading whale’
Typhoon Bebinca brings China's financial hub Shanghai to standstill
Malala Yousafzai pens heartfelt birthday wish for husband Asser Malik
Typhoon Bebinca brings China's financial hub Shanghai to standstill
Donald Trump blasts Taylor Swift following her endorsement of Kamala Harris
Typhoon Bebinca brings China's financial hub Shanghai to standstill
Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian to visit Russia for BRICS summit
Typhoon Bebinca brings China's financial hub Shanghai to standstill
US president Joe Biden to meet Zelenskiy to discuss Ukraine’s war strategy