Who is Ryan Wesley Routh: Man behind Trump golf club shooting

Ryan Wesely Rout, the suspect behind the ‘attempted assassination’ of the former President Donald Trump, is in the custody of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI).
According to Fox News, details about the Rout have emerged after the police detained him in connection with the attempted assassination of the Republican candidate.
The 58-year-old man was arrested on Sunday, September 15, for pointing an AK-47 rifle at Trump at the International Golf Club in West Palm Beach, Florida.
After the Secret Service agent fired, the suspect tried to flee from the scene in his black Nissan, but a witness managed to take a picture of the vehicle and the number plate. The local police spotted his car later and took him into custody.
The police have recovered an AK-47-style rifle, GoPro camera, and backpacks from the scene.
Moreover, Routh, who is a native of North Carolina and currently lives in Hawaii, has a long history of run-ins with police and multiple arrests.
His list of arrests includes having drugs, not having valid car inspections, and driving without a license and insurance. In 2002, he was involved in the serious incident in which he barricaded himself in the office during a three-hour standoff with police leading to the traffic disruption. He also touched the police gun before fleeing.
Additionally, Routh has also criticised in multiple social media posts; he even referred to the July 13 assassination attempt in a few of the posts.
In June 2020 he wrote on X (formerly Twitter), “@realDonaldTrump While you were my choice in 2106, I and the world hoped that president Trump would be different and better than the candidate, but we all were greatly disappointed, and it seems you are getting worse and devolving. I will be glad when you are gone."
His social media accounts have now been suspended.
To note, this is the second assassination of Trump ahead of the November presidential elections. Earlier, he narrowly escaped the gunshot at an election rally in Pennsylvania after the bullet grazed his ear.