Storm Floris to hit UK with 'unseasonably strong' winds and downpour

Storm Floris is forecast to bring typically unseasonal winds accompanied by torrential rainfall across the northern half of the UK on Monday.
Fierce winds are forecasted across Scotland during the afternoon and night, with a gust of 85mph possible along exposed hills and coasts.
The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for Scotland as Storm Floris will be in place across the country from 10am-10pm.
Met Office Chief Meteorologist Matthew Lehnert said: “Across the warning area, many inland areas are likely to see gusts of 40-50mph, with 60-70mph more likely at higher elevations and around exposed coasts in Scotland.”
"There is a small chance that some locations here could even record gusts of 85mph.”
The expected Storm Floris may cause large waves, power cuts, and coastal flooding. It is likely to cause severe disruption in power cuts, ferry service, and more.
Storm Floris is the sixth storm of the 2024-25 naming season.
Storm Éowyn, which struck in late January, was the last named storm that posed significant effects across the country.
Although named storms often occur in late autumn and winter, summer frequently sees named storms too.