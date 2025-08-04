Home / World

Man suffers fatal fall at Oasis concert in London's Wembley Stadium

A concert-goer fell during Oasis's fourth show in the British icon's first tour in 16 years

Man suffers fatal fall at Oasis concert in Londons Wembley Stadium
Man suffers fatal fall at Oasis concert in London's Wembley Stadium

A man fell to his death at the Saturday's Oasis show at London's Wembley Stadium.

On Sunday, August 3, the Metropolitan Police force shared that officers and paramedics responded to reports of an injured person just before 10:30 on Saturday night.

A spokesperson for the force noted that the man "was found with injuries consistent with a fall" and was pronounced dead at the scene.

They also urged the audience present at the scene – who might have caught the incident on the camera – to come forward in order to help in the investigation.

Following the tragic incident, Oasis issued a statement, sharing that its members are "shocked and saddened" by the fan's news. They offered "sincere condolences to the family and friends of the person involved."

Stadium management also revealed that Sunday's gig would go ahead as planned. The band began its Oasis Live '25 reunion tour in July. 

Saturday's concert was part of seven sold-out reunion concerts at Wembley Stadium, which has a 90,000-person capacity across three tiers.

Oasis will next appear in Edinburgh for three gigs, commencing from August 8 to August 12, before taking their tour to Ireland, Canada, the US, and Mexico. They will return to Wembley on September 27 and September 28.

Read more :

World

Russia Krasheninnikov volcano blasts off for first time in 600-year: Watch

Russia Krasheninnikov volcano blasts off for first time in 600-year: Watch
First ‘historically confirmed’ eruption of Krasheninnikov Volcano rises ash plumes up to 6,000 meters

Cheetah cub finds ‘best friend’ in playful puppy at Australian zoo

Cheetah cub finds ‘best friend’ in playful puppy at Australian zoo
Australian zoo cheetah cub, Rozi, becomes best friend to his first animal companion Ziggy

Dollywood leaves behind Disneyland to become No. 1 theme park in US

Dollywood leaves behind Disneyland to become No. 1 theme park in US
Dollywood named top US amusement park after winning 2025 Travelers' Choice Awards

Why former special counsel Jack Smith is on US watchdog radar?

Why former special counsel Jack Smith is on US watchdog radar?
US authorities take aim at Donald Trump's former prosecutor by launching investigation

New Jersey, NYC hit by 3.0 magnitude earthquake, no injuries reported

New Jersey, NYC hit by 3.0 magnitude earthquake, no injuries reported
New York City and New Jersey urged to prepare for 'possible aftershocks' after minor earthquake

Loneliest place on Earth: Mysterious island hidden deep in South Atlantic

Loneliest place on Earth: Mysterious island hidden deep in South Atlantic
This island is considered the most remote island in the world, with its nearest land being part of Antarctica

Canary Islands break tourism record despite anti-tourism protests

Canary Islands break tourism record despite anti-tourism protests
The UK remains the largest contributor of tourists to Spain with almost nine million British visitors recorded so far this year

70-year-old letter found under tree solves decades-old family mystery

70-year-old letter found under tree solves decades-old family mystery
The typed letter was recently discovered by a gardener while clearing the garden of a nearby house