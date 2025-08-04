Man suffers fatal fall at Oasis concert in London's Wembley Stadium

A man fell to his death at the Saturday's Oasis show at London's Wembley Stadium.
On Sunday, August 3, the Metropolitan Police force shared that officers and paramedics responded to reports of an injured person just before 10:30 on Saturday night.
A spokesperson for the force noted that the man "was found with injuries consistent with a fall" and was pronounced dead at the scene.
They also urged the audience present at the scene – who might have caught the incident on the camera – to come forward in order to help in the investigation.
Following the tragic incident, Oasis issued a statement, sharing that its members are "shocked and saddened" by the fan's news. They offered "sincere condolences to the family and friends of the person involved."
Stadium management also revealed that Sunday's gig would go ahead as planned. The band began its Oasis Live '25 reunion tour in July.
Saturday's concert was part of seven sold-out reunion concerts at Wembley Stadium, which has a 90,000-person capacity across three tiers.
Oasis will next appear in Edinburgh for three gigs, commencing from August 8 to August 12, before taking their tour to Ireland, Canada, the US, and Mexico. They will return to Wembley on September 27 and September 28.