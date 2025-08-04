New Zealand woman arrested after two-year-old girl found stuffed in luggage

Home / World

A 27-year-old woman in New Zealand has been detained after police found a two-year-old girl in her luggage while travelling on a bus.

According to police, officers responded to a bus stop in Kaiwaka, a hamlet in the northern part of the country, on Sunday following a passenger's request to check the luggage area.

New Zealand Police released a statement, which reads, "The driver became concerned when he noticed the bag moving. When the driver opened the suitcase, they discovered the two-year-old girl."

The woman has been accused of mistreating a child/ ill treating a child. She is further expected to face more allegations.

"The little girl was reported to be very hot, but otherwise appeared physically unharmed," according to police.

The 2-year-old girl was instantly rushed to the hospital and is currently under medical observation.

The relationship between the child and the woman remains under wraps.

On Monday, the woman is set to appear in the North Shore District Court.

Police appreciated the bus driver for taking immediate action after finding suspicious activity happening around, preventing the worst scenario.

