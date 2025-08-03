Dollywood leaves behind Disneyland to become No. 1 theme park in US

Dollywood theme park in Tennessee has been once again ranked as the No. 1 amusement park in the United States.
According to People, travellers for another year chose Dollywood over Disney World's Magic Kingdom, Disneyland, and Universal Studios.
One of the largest travel sites in the world, TripAdvisor, this week announced the winners of its 2025 Travelers' Choice Best of the Best Awards, and Dollywood was ranked No. 1 in the amusement park category.
As per the travel site, the parks were ranked on the basis of “above-and-beyond reviews and opinions" from the TripAdvisor community over a year.
Dollywood President Eugene Naughton called the recognition by the top travelling site “humbling” and told the Daily Mail, “Because it is derived from real reviews left by our actual guests describing their time here at our parks and resorts. We’ve earned a number of honours this year from national organisations.”
“It’s all due to the hard work of our hosts who ensure our guests feel welcome and cared for while they are here. We feel, and these awards continue to show, the Dollywood Parks and Resorts experience truly is best in class,” he added.
The amusement park located in the Great Smoky Mountains in Pigeon Forge, co-founded by legendary country musician Dolly Parton, was opened to the public in 1986.
It is worth noting that in the world’s best theme park ranking by Tripadvisor, Dollywood came in at No. 11, while Ferrari World Yas Island in Abu Dhabi topped the list.