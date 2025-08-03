Home / World

Dollywood leaves behind Disneyland to become No. 1 theme park in US

Dollywood named top US amusement park after winning 2025 Travelers' Choice Awards

Dollywood leaves behind Disneyland to become No. 1 theme park in US
Dollywood leaves behind Disneyland to become No. 1 theme park in US

Dollywood theme park in Tennessee has been once again ranked as the No. 1 amusement park in the United States.

According to People, travellers for another year chose Dollywood over Disney World's Magic Kingdom, Disneyland, and Universal Studios.

One of the largest travel sites in the world, TripAdvisor, this week announced the winners of its 2025 Travelers' Choice Best of the Best Awards, and Dollywood was ranked No. 1 in the amusement park category.

As per the travel site, the parks were ranked on the basis of “above-and-beyond reviews and opinions" from the TripAdvisor community over a year.

Dollywood President Eugene Naughton called the recognition by the top travelling site “humbling” and told the Daily Mail, “Because it is derived from real reviews left by our actual guests describing their time here at our parks and resorts. We’ve earned a number of honours this year from national organisations.”

“It’s all due to the hard work of our hosts who ensure our guests feel welcome and cared for while they are here. We feel, and these awards continue to show, the Dollywood Parks and Resorts experience truly is best in class,” he added.

The amusement park located in the Great Smoky Mountains in Pigeon Forge, co-founded by legendary country musician Dolly Parton, was opened to the public in 1986.

It is worth noting that in the world’s best theme park ranking by Tripadvisor, Dollywood came in at No. 11, while Ferrari World Yas Island in Abu Dhabi topped the list.

Read more :

World

Canary Islands break tourism record despite anti-tourism protests

Canary Islands break tourism record despite anti-tourism protests
The UK remains the largest contributor of tourists to Spain with almost nine million British visitors recorded so far this year

70-year-old letter found under tree solves decades-old family mystery

70-year-old letter found under tree solves decades-old family mystery
The typed letter was recently discovered by a gardener while clearing the garden of a nearby house

Coldplay's viral kiss cam heads to UK following US CEO controversy

Coldplay's viral kiss cam heads to UK following US CEO controversy
Coldplay are now bringing their tour to the UK after becoming widely known in the US

Karoline Leavitt reveals plans for $200M White House ballroom expansion

Karoline Leavitt reveals plans for $200M White House ballroom expansion
White House to get a $200M ballroom makeover under US President Donald Trump's vision

Michelle Obama spills beans on her reality TV obsession: ‘Culture is king’

Michelle Obama spills beans on her reality TV obsession: ‘Culture is king’
Michelle Obama reveals she wants to ‘educate’ Barack Obama about culture from ‘reality TV’

Hot dog truck crash clogs Pennsylvania highway with sausages, causing delay

Hot dog truck crash clogs Pennsylvania highway with sausages, causing delay
Four commuters injured after hot dog spill across high-traffic highway in Pennsylvania

World’s 10 most expensive cities to live in 2025

World’s 10 most expensive cities to live in 2025
Let’s take a closer look at the top most expensive cities in the world in 2025

Elon Musk plans to appeal fatal Tesla Autopilot crash case ‘wrong’ verdict

Elon Musk plans to appeal fatal Tesla Autopilot crash case ‘wrong’ verdict
Miami jury orders Tesla to pay $243 million to victims after Autopilot car kills young woman