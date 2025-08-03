Home / World

Search underway for two trapped Chilean miners after four found dead

Four workers had passed away since the tragic incident of the El Teniente mine collapse after massive earthquake

Rescuers in Chile are currently searching for the last two workers trapped in a mine following a massive earthquake.

On Sunday, the state-owned Codelco company revealed that four workers had passed away since the tragic incident of the El Teniente mine collapse about 70km southeast of the capital Santiago.

Codelco highlighted that its main priority was to save the two missing workers. Moreover, the rescue teams had cleared up to 24 metres of obstructed pathways at the mine.

On Thursday, the reason behind the collapse was due to a 4.2 magnitude tremor. Miners were busy working beneath the surface.

One deceased individual had been reported to have died following the powerful earthquake that shook the ground, with five other miners still trapped inside.

The company has named two victims, including Paulo Marín and Gonzalo Núñez Caroca; however, relevant authorities have yet to identify the person.

"We share the anguish this situation causes their families and the entire community," the copper mining company stated.

Rescue operations are currently underway in an effort to clear the obstructed pathway to find the missing miners.

El Teniente is said to be the world's largest underground copper mine, which is situated high in the Andes mountains in central Chile.

