Nearly 200,000 kitchen sets recalled following death of toddler 

The recall announcement comes following a hook that strangled onto the shirt of a 23-month-old baby in Oregon

Up to 200,000 toy kitchen sets have been recalled following the death of a toddler who was strangled on a hook in Oregon while playing with it.

On Thursday, Backyard Kids, LLC, of Plano, Texas, made a recall announcement of KidKraft Farm to Table Model Play Kitchens.

U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission stated that the company will supersede the hook on all the sets, which are used to hold the toys.

KidKraft, Inc. manufactured up to 400 of the kitchen sets that were sold by Backyard Kids LLC to consumers.

The kitchens are available for $120 to $270 and are offered on various platforms, including Walmart.com, Amazon.com, and the company’s official site.

The recall announcement comes following a hook that strangled onto the shirt of a 23-month-old baby in Oregon.

The safety commission stated, "The child was unable to rescue himself and died from strangulation and asphyxia."

After the tragic incident, KidKraft released a statement, which reads, the model 53411 play kitchens "pose a strangulation and asphyxia hazard and a risk of serious injury or death to young children who are climbing on the counter or crawling through the opening at the back of the play kitchens."

However, Backyard Kids has yet to comment on the incident.

