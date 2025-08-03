Why former special counsel Jack Smith is on US watchdog radar?

The Office of Special Counsel has launched an investigation into former special counsel Jack Smith, who led criminal probes into President Donald Trump’s handling of classified documents and alleged efforts to subvert the 2020 election.
According to CNN, the investigation into potential Hatch Act violations comes as Trump and his allies have sought retribution against his political enemies and those who brought investigations against him.
The Hatch Act limits certain political activities of government workers. It is supposed to stop the federal government from affecting elections or going about its activities in a partisan manner.
According to the OSC’s explanation of the rule, it applies to federal employees as well as state and local employees who work with federally funded programs.
While the Office of Special Counsel, which is distinct from the special counsels, like Smith, who are appointed to oversee politically sensitive Justice Department investigations, is an independent agency created by Congress.
It is currently helmed by a Trump appointee in an acting capacity after the president fired the previous head of the office, who was appointed by President Joe Biden for a five year term.
The office handles allegations of whistleblower retaliation and Hatch Act investigations, according to its website.