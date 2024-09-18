3 simple proven exercises to boost your mental health

Improving mental health during such digital age can be a daunting task. However, studies have shown that regular exercises can boost ones mental health and overall well being.
A study conducted by Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health claimed that running daily for 15 minutes or walking for almost an hour can lower the risk of major depression by 26%.
Let’s take a look at 3 simple and easy exercises that can help you to improve mental health.
Yoga:
Yoga is one of the common and super easy exercise that people from any age can do. It works on a principal similar to meditation and thoughtful breathing exercises.
Through consistent yoga, a person can lower the heart rate, respiratory rate, blood pressure and cardiac output along with boosting mental well being.
Running:
Studies have shown that daily running can improve blood regulation, even if its done only for 15 minutes.
Running has proven to reduce stress, improve heart health, and even help alleviate symptoms of depression.
Strength training:
Strength training are a set of exercise that requires lifting heavy weights. It’s a type of exercises that will make muscle stronger along with improving well being.