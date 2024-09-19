World

Harris-Walz secures Michigan teamsters' support despite neutrality declaration

  • by Web Desk
  • September 19, 2024
America’s International Brotherhood of Teamsters, which is one of the most influential American labour unions for the first time since 1996, announced to not endorse any of the US presidential candidates.

According to BBC, the labour union, which has around 1.3 million members across the US and Canada, said that the polling of its file members suggested ‘no definitive support’ for either Kamala Harris or Donald Trump.

The union president on Wednesday declared neutrality in the November election.

On the other hand, despite the announcement by the Teamsters Union president, the Michigan Teamsters Union has endorsed Democrat’s Harris and Walz Campaign.

Michigan Teamsters Union President Kevin Moore stated, “(Harris-Walz have) consistently demonstrated their dedication to championing the labour movement."

Moore told News Channel 3, “The decision for Sean O'Brien and the Executive Board at the International would be his decision to make. At this time, he says he's staying neutral. The Joint Council and Teamsters of Michigan know it's too important for us to do a neutral endorsement. We're going to do a full-force endorsement for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz."

To note, in the election polls, 59.6% of the rank-and-file Teamsters voted for Trump as compared to 34% for Harris. 

