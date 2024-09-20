Health

Are you nutrient deficient? 3 alarming indicators to watch for

3 warning signs your body might be signaling vitamin and mineral deficiency

  • by Web Desk
  • September 20, 2024
Are you nutrient deficient? 3 alarming indicators to watch for
Are you nutrient deficient? 3 alarming indicators to watch for

Vitamins and minerals are crucial for growth and help to ensure the proper functions of the organs and body system. However, a lack of nutrients may cause several unpleasant issues and adverse effects in the body.

Patricia Graham, an internal medicine specialist at RUSH University Medical Center, says that there are many signs and symptoms that can help identify vitamin and mineral deficiencies, but “the good news is that often, if you take steps to address the deficiency, the symptoms will either improve or go away altogether."

Here’s a list of the top 3 signs your body might be lacking nutrients.

1- Brittle Hair & Nails:

While there might be various factors that may cause your hair and nails to become brittle, one of them is the lack of biotin, AKA vitamin B7.

Although biotin deficiency is considered to be rare, if it occurs, it can lead to thinning, splitting, and brittle hair and nails.

2- Mouth Problems:

Canker sores, mouth ulcers, and inflammations inside the mouth are found to be the indicators of a lack of vitamins and minerals. It is caused by either vitamin B2 or iron deficiency.

Deficiency in B-vitamins can also result in cracked lips, mouth, or swollen tongue.

3- Fatigue:

Lack of nutrients can also lead to unexplained fatigue, which is a common side effect of iron deficiency. This can also cause anemia.

Calcium plays an important role in regulating heartbeat, and its deficiency could lead to arrhythmia—an irregular heartbeat and even chest pains—and can even prevent the muscles from relaxing fully, leading to fatigue.

Dave Grohl’s wife knew about his infidelity?

Dave Grohl’s wife knew about his infidelity?
Are you nutrient deficient? 3 alarming indicators to watch for

Are you nutrient deficient? 3 alarming indicators to watch for
Gemini enhances web experience with Google Keep and Tasks integration

Gemini enhances web experience with Google Keep and Tasks integration
Sabrina Carpenter teases HUGE Netflix surprise: DETAILS

Sabrina Carpenter teases HUGE Netflix surprise: DETAILS

Health News

Sabrina Carpenter teases HUGE Netflix surprise: DETAILS
Dealing with Migraines? New research finds the best medications for relief
Sabrina Carpenter teases HUGE Netflix surprise: DETAILS
African American women face higher breast cancer mortality rates, study
Sabrina Carpenter teases HUGE Netflix surprise: DETAILS
3 simple proven exercises to boost your mental health
Sabrina Carpenter teases HUGE Netflix surprise: DETAILS
Ditch the guilt: Moderate coffee consumption can save your heart
Sabrina Carpenter teases HUGE Netflix surprise: DETAILS
Bill Gates calls for urgent action as malnutrition crisis worsens globally
Sabrina Carpenter teases HUGE Netflix surprise: DETAILS
Vaping tied to poor physical performance in young adults, study
Sabrina Carpenter teases HUGE Netflix surprise: DETAILS
New covid variant XEC spreads to ‘major’ countries
Sabrina Carpenter teases HUGE Netflix surprise: DETAILS
3 hidden warning signs your kidney might be struggling
Sabrina Carpenter teases HUGE Netflix surprise: DETAILS
Scientists unveil new antibiotic to cure super gonorrhea
Sabrina Carpenter teases HUGE Netflix surprise: DETAILS
Secondary breast cancer symptoms you need to know: Find out
Sabrina Carpenter teases HUGE Netflix surprise: DETAILS
Feeling drained? THESE 5 detox foods will revive your body
Sabrina Carpenter teases HUGE Netflix surprise: DETAILS
Uncovering depression in men: 5 hidden red flags