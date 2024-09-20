World

Ukraine to receive ‘major’ financial support from EU amid conflict with Russia

Ukraine is facing rising costs due to more than two years of intense conflict with Russia

  • by Web Desk
  • September 20, 2024
Ukraine to receive ‘major’ financial support from EU amid conflict with Russia
Ukraine to receive ‘major’ financial support from EU amid conflict with Russia

The European Commission proposed a loan of up to 35 billion euros (about $39 billion) for Ukraine on Friday, September 20.

As per multiple outlets, this initiative aims to help the country’s increased needs resulting from the destruction of infrastructure due to Russian attacks.

This announcement was made by Commission President Ursula von der Leyen during her visit to Kyiv.

This initiative is part of a broader plan by G7 nations to generate funds using frozen Russian assets resulting from sanctions against Moscow for its invasion.

The proposal requires approval from the European Parliament and a qualified majority of the 27 EU member governments.

Ukraine is facing rising costs due to more than two years of intense conflict, which has severely impacted its infrastructure, including the loss of around 9 gigawatts of energy capacity.

The Commission anticipates that Ukraine's financing needs will increase to 38 billion euros by 2025, which is 12 billion euros more than previous projections made in June.

Hailey Bieber returns to Instagram with post baby glow: SEE

Hailey Bieber returns to Instagram with post baby glow: SEE
Newlyweds Aditi Rao Hydari, Siddharth walk hand-in-hand at Mumbai airport

Newlyweds Aditi Rao Hydari, Siddharth walk hand-in-hand at Mumbai airport

Ayeza Khan makes known her son's future interests

Ayeza Khan makes known her son's future interests

Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck reunite again: Is divorce cancelled?

Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck reunite again: Is divorce cancelled?

World News

Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck reunite again: Is divorce cancelled?
Presidential elections are underway in Sri Lanka
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck reunite again: Is divorce cancelled?
Kentucky sheriff charged with fatal shooting of judge in court chamber
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck reunite again: Is divorce cancelled?
Mark Robinson under fire over ‘I am Nazi’ comment on adult forum ahead of US elections
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck reunite again: Is divorce cancelled?
World Bank roll out boos in climate financing to combat major threats
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck reunite again: Is divorce cancelled?
OceanGate ex scientific director reveals shocking 'malfunction' details about Titan
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck reunite again: Is divorce cancelled?
Israeli airstrikes hit Lebanon: Destroys Hezbollah 100 rocket launchers
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck reunite again: Is divorce cancelled?
Saudi ambassador warns of highest Middle East war risk since 1973
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck reunite again: Is divorce cancelled?
US imposes sanctions on Russia-North Korea financial network amid Ukraine conflict
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck reunite again: Is divorce cancelled?
Lincoln Project slams Donald Trump with new Taylor Swift-inspired ad: Watch
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck reunite again: Is divorce cancelled?
Donald Trump stokes controversy with claim of being ‘greater’ than Elvis Presley
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck reunite again: Is divorce cancelled?
UN General Assembly calls for end of Israeli occupation of Palestine
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck reunite again: Is divorce cancelled?
Titan submersible disaster: Shocking new video reveals more of fatal implosion