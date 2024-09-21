World

South Carolina resumes capital punishment with first execution in 13 years

Freddie Owens received a fatal injection that marked first execution of a death row inmate in thirteen years

  • by Web Desk
  • September 21, 2024
South Carolina resumes capital punishment with first execution in 13 years
South Carolina resumes capital punishment with first execution in 13 years

After more than a decade without an execution, South Carolina has taken a controversial step by executing its first inmate in 13 years.

Freddie Owens received a fatal injection, making it the state of South Carolina's first execution of a death row inmate in thirteen years.

A jury found 46-year-old Owens guilty of killing Irene Graves, a shop employee, in a 1997 armed robbery in Greenville.

Even though Owens' co-defendant signed a sworn declaration last week asserting Owens wasn't there when the robbery and slaying occurred, he was nevertheless killed.

The Supreme Court of South Carolina declined to stay Owens' execution, stating that the allegations were at odds with the evidence presented at his trial.

On Friday night, Owens was put to death at the Broad River Correctional Institute in Columbia, South Carolina.

He received a pentobarbital injection, and at 18:55 local time (22:55 GMT), it was declared that he was dead. He did not say anything more.

His passing occurred after the state's executions were suspended due to prison officials' inability to get the medication needed for lethal injections.

Elon Musk faces potential sanctions as SEC escalates Twitter investigation

Elon Musk faces potential sanctions as SEC escalates Twitter investigation
Kanye West makes shocking move against current lawsuit

Kanye West makes shocking move against current lawsuit
South Carolina resumes capital punishment with first execution in 13 years

South Carolina resumes capital punishment with first execution in 13 years
Katy Perry reveals fiery arguments with Orlando Bloom and their secret to moving on

Katy Perry reveals fiery arguments with Orlando Bloom and their secret to moving on

World News

Katy Perry reveals fiery arguments with Orlando Bloom and their secret to moving on
Kamala Harris issues ‘strong warning’ on intruders in interview with Oprah Winfrey
Katy Perry reveals fiery arguments with Orlando Bloom and their secret to moving on
Iran calls Afghan diplomat over anthem disrespect
Katy Perry reveals fiery arguments with Orlando Bloom and their secret to moving on
Virginia casts first-in-person vote ahead of US presidential elections
Katy Perry reveals fiery arguments with Orlando Bloom and their secret to moving on
Lost cat reunites with owners after incredible 1,000-mile trek from Yellowstone
Katy Perry reveals fiery arguments with Orlando Bloom and their secret to moving on
Mohamed Al Fayed used 'Royal mansion' to sexually assault victims?
Katy Perry reveals fiery arguments with Orlando Bloom and their secret to moving on
Ukraine to receive ‘major’ financial support from EU amid conflict with Russia
Katy Perry reveals fiery arguments with Orlando Bloom and their secret to moving on
Presidential elections are underway in Sri Lanka
Katy Perry reveals fiery arguments with Orlando Bloom and their secret to moving on
Kentucky sheriff charged with fatal shooting of judge in court chamber
Katy Perry reveals fiery arguments with Orlando Bloom and their secret to moving on
Mark Robinson under fire over ‘I am Nazi’ comment on adult forum ahead of US elections
Katy Perry reveals fiery arguments with Orlando Bloom and their secret to moving on
World Bank roll out boos in climate financing to combat major threats
Katy Perry reveals fiery arguments with Orlando Bloom and their secret to moving on
OceanGate ex scientific director reveals shocking 'malfunction' details about Titan
Katy Perry reveals fiery arguments with Orlando Bloom and their secret to moving on
Israeli airstrikes hit Lebanon: Destroys Hezbollah 100 rocket launchers