Health

Study reveals real reason of fussy eating and its not parents

New UK study says fussing eating is not parents fault

  • by Web Desk
  • September 21, 2024
Study reveals real reason of fussy eating and its not parents

Is your child a fussy eater? If so, then do you want a solution for this? If yes, then there is bad news because there is not one!

As according to new research, fussy eating isn’t just a phase and it might not be in your control because it’s more of a genetic issue than parenting styles.

To analyze whether the fussy eating is due to genetics or the environment, the UK researcher examined eating habits of identical and non-identical twins from the ages of 16 months to 13 years.

The results were that food fussiness can remain stable throughout childhood, with becoming high at the age of seven before starting decreasing.

"The reason why some children are quite 'finicky' with trying certain sorts of food and others are more adventurous and they happily join in with family meals is largely down to genetic differences between children rather than parenting styles,” Professor Clare Llewellyn, senior author of the study at UCL, told the BBC Radio 4's Today programme.

According to the lead author of the study, Dr Zeynep Nas, these findings would "help to alleviate parental blame", acknowledging that fussiness could be "a major source of anxiety for parents and caregivers".

Clare Llewellyn suggested that early measure like regularly serving variety of foods to children, may help in reducing fussiness.

Angelina Jolie addresses her matching tattoo with daughter: ‘It means so much’

Angelina Jolie addresses her matching tattoo with daughter: ‘It means so much’
Arizona allows residents with unconfirmed citizenship to vote ahead of US election

Arizona allows residents with unconfirmed citizenship to vote ahead of US election
Taylor Swift earns Keith Urban's praises for her 'remarkable' public growth

Taylor Swift earns Keith Urban's praises for her 'remarkable' public growth
Prince Andrew ‘writing book’ to clarify his ‘disgraceful’ image

Prince Andrew ‘writing book’ to clarify his ‘disgraceful’ image

Health News

Prince Andrew ‘writing book’ to clarify his ‘disgraceful’ image
Daily dose of orange juice: Health secret or just a myth?
Prince Andrew ‘writing book’ to clarify his ‘disgraceful’ image
Have a peanut allergy? Think twice before eating mustard
Prince Andrew ‘writing book’ to clarify his ‘disgraceful’ image
3 Hair Care Myths Exposed: What Your Hair Really Needs
Prince Andrew ‘writing book’ to clarify his ‘disgraceful’ image
Are you nutrient deficient? 3 alarming indicators to watch for
Prince Andrew ‘writing book’ to clarify his ‘disgraceful’ image
Dealing with Migraines? New research finds the best medications for relief
Prince Andrew ‘writing book’ to clarify his ‘disgraceful’ image
Antibiotic-resistant infections can claim 39 million lives by 2050, study
Prince Andrew ‘writing book’ to clarify his ‘disgraceful’ image
African American women face higher breast cancer mortality rates, study
Prince Andrew ‘writing book’ to clarify his ‘disgraceful’ image
3 simple proven exercises to boost your mental health
Prince Andrew ‘writing book’ to clarify his ‘disgraceful’ image
Ditch the guilt: Moderate coffee consumption can save your heart
Prince Andrew ‘writing book’ to clarify his ‘disgraceful’ image
Bill Gates calls for urgent action as malnutrition crisis worsens globally
Prince Andrew ‘writing book’ to clarify his ‘disgraceful’ image
Vaping tied to poor physical performance in young adults, study
Prince Andrew ‘writing book’ to clarify his ‘disgraceful’ image
New covid variant XEC spreads to ‘major’ countries