Lt Gen Muhammad Asim Malik appointed as new ISI chief of Pakistan

Lieutenant General Muhammad Asim Malik has been appointed as Pakistan’s new Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) director general.
As per the statement by the state broadcaster Pakistan Television News, the new ISI chief, who is currently serving as an adjutant general at the General Headquarters in Rawalpindi, will replace Lieutenant General Nadeem Anjum on September 30, 2024.
Malik has previously served as the commander of the Infantry Division in Balochistan and the Infantry Brigade in Waziristan.
Lt Gen has also served as the chief instructor of NDU and instructor of Command and Staff College, Quetta. He was also awarded the ‘Sword of Honor’ during his course.
He was promoted to the lieutenant general rank in October 2021 and was appointed as the adjutant general.
Malik is a graduate of Fort Leavenworth in the United States and Royal College of Defence Studies in London.
Furthermore, Lt Gen Anjum, who headed Corps V in Karachi, led Frontier Corps (North) in Balochistan and served as a brigade in Kurram Agency and commandant of Command and Staff College Quetta, was appointed in 2021 by former Prime Minister Imran Khan.