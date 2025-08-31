Barron Trump spills truth about his father’s death days before public golf outing

Several rumours had spread on social media over the past few days, claiming that US President has died with the hashtag #whereistrump.
Although, Trump put all the rumours about his death to rest as he was seen going to play golf with his granddaughter Kai, on Saturday, August 30.
According to a recent reports, the president's youngest son, Barron Trump who is currently on summer break from New York University, had already informed online streamer Adin Ross that his father was fine and there was no truth to the claims.
Ross, who previously interviewed Trump in a long livestream, said in a video, shared on social media, “Guys, I just got confirmed that President Trump is okay. By a very close… Wait, what happened with Trump? Nothing, literally nothing’s wrong."
On Saturday, Trump was seen leaving the White House wearing his casual golf clothes including black pants, a white polo shirt and his red MAGA hat, reported DailyMail.
False rumours about Trump's health grew even stronger after Vice President JD Vance said he was prepared to take over if something terrible happened to Trump.
These rumours were further fuelled by conspiracy theorist Alex Jones, who without any proof, claimed that Trump was in serious health crisis and also asked people to pray for him.