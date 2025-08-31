Torrential rains to hit South and Central US over Labor Day weekend

Two main zones of wet weather are expected to hit the selected parts of the US through Labor Day, as reported by AccuWeather meteorologists.
The authorities have cautioned about flash flooding as one zone will stretch from Wyoming to New Mexico, and another is expected to extend from Texas to Florida and the Carolinas.
AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Brett Anderson stated, "Into Sunday, much of the Southeast coast will experience a persistent pattern of drenching showers and heavy thunderstorms as an area of low pressure drifts eastward from the Gulf toward Florida."
Torrential rainfall accompanied by fierce winds are expected to cause flooding in urban and low-lying areas, causing severe disruption to outdoor activities.
The region could witness extensive rainfall, including rough surf and rip currents, which are forecast to occur from Florida to the Carolinas and north to New Jersey.
Humid air from the Gulf will fuel showers and light rain from New Mexico and West Texas to South Dakota will trigger flash flooding possible through Labor Day.
Meanwhile, there is a higher than normal chance of a pleasant weather across the Midwest and Northeast, while the Northwest will experience dry and hotter conditions.