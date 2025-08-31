Home / World

World's fattest man’s 10,000-calorie daily diet ends in fatal tragedy

Ricky Naputi eating habit turned into a painful addiction that eventually caused his death

Food is essential for our survival but eating too much can also be deadly.

The same happened with Ricky Naputi whose eating habit turned into a painful addiction that eventually caused his death.

His body had become extremely large that he could hardly move or breath, leaving him trapped in his own body and rely on other people, especially his wife for even the simplest daily tasks.

Doctors warned Ricky he would die without losing weight and this prediction came true though the exact details of his death are unclear, reported Daily Mail.

His extreme obesity caused by eating huge amounts of food, up to 10,000 calories daily left him mostly confined to bed.

Ricky's wife handled all of Ricky's basic daily needs but despite all of her efforts his health kept decline and his chances of survival became less with each passing year.

He had become so unwell that speaking made him short of breath, and he often relied on an oxygen machine.

In the years before his death, he hadn’t been able to walk on his own for seven years.

In November 2012, his wife called for help after his husband took some pills and stopped breathing, shortly after she told him she was leaving as she no longer loved him.

Afterwards, paramedics tried to save him for over an hour but he died at the age of 39.

