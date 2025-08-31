Soy sauce fish bottles banned in South Australia in world-first plastic ban

South Australia is introducing a new rule where the tiny fish-shaped soy sauce bottles that usually comes with takeaway sushi will no longer be allowed.
This decision is part of the government's broader effort to reduce single-use plastics in the state, making South Australia the first place in the world to introduce such restrictions.
Small fish-shaped bottles, known as shoyu-tai were first created in Japan during 1950s and while they were originally made from glass or ceramic, they eventually started being produced with plastics.
As per Sky News, the new rule will also ban things like fruits and vegetable stickers and disposable cups and bowls which are used for takeaway meals.
The new rule, starting from September 1, is an addition to the environmental laws that South Australia introduced in 2 years ago which had already prohibited single-use plastic items items like supermarket plastic bags, cotton buds, straws, drink stirrers, cutlery and confetti.
As per the outlet, these tiny bottles are so small that recycling machines cannot properly process them and instead end up waste in landfills.
Besides this, England, Wales and Scotland also have introduced similar bans on several single-use plastic items include plates, cutlery, some polystyrene cups and containers.