Home / World

Keir Starmer vows tough action on Channel migrant crossings amid record arrivals

In 2025 alone, a record 29,003 people have already crossed the Channel in small boats

Keir Starmer vows tough action on Channel migrant crossings amid record arrivals
Keir Starmer vows tough action on Channel migrant crossings amid record arrivals

UK Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer face increasing pressure over Channel migrant crossing and asylum housing as record numbers continue to arrive.

Considering this, the prime minister on Saturday, August 30, vowed to control the issue.

He said on X, that people trying to enter the UK by small boats will be held in detention and returned to their home countries.

Sir Keir added, "I am clear: we will not reward illegal entry. If you cross the Channel unlawfully, you will be detained and sent back."

This comes as UK and France are testing a plan called the "one in, one out" scheme, the UK can send some migrants who crossed the English Channel back to France and in return, France will send asylum seekers who have family or strong connections in the UK.

At the time when the deal was finalized, the prime minister and the French President Emmanuel Macron hailed it as a "good agreement."

It is worth mentioning that the scheme will only affect a small number of migrants arriving, since so far in 2025 alone, a record 29,003 people have already crossed the Channel in small boats.

In addition to this, Labour had promised to close asylum hotels by the time of the next general election.

You Might Like:

Frank Camacho, pioneer Mexican-American TV anchor dies at 75

Frank Camacho, pioneer Mexican-American TV anchor dies at 75
Frank Camacho interviews President Gerald Ford and Barack Obama Frank

'Is Trump dead?’ Rumours debunked as president spotted with granddaughter

'Is Trump dead?’ Rumours debunked as president spotted with granddaughter
Several rumours has been spreading on social media claiming that US President has died with the hashtag #whereistrump

Disneyland tourist dies after collapsing on Frozen Ever After ride

Disneyland tourist dies after collapsing on Frozen Ever After ride
The Frozen Ever After ride is a newly added attraction to Disneyland Hong Kong and is one of the most calm boat ride

Gordon Ramsay makes shocking revelation of skin cancer diagnosis

Gordon Ramsay makes shocking revelation of skin cancer diagnosis
Chef Gordon Ramsay urges people to wear sunscreen as he reveals his skin cancer scare

US court hits Trump’s tariffs with major blow, sparking fiery reaction

US court hits Trump’s tariffs with major blow, sparking fiery reaction
Donald Trump declares ‘all tariffs’ are still in effect after federal court call levies illegal

Scottish brothers make history with world's fastest Pacific row record

Scottish brothers make history with world's fastest Pacific row record
Three Edinburgh brothers set a new world record after unstoppable rowing for around 140 days

Minneapolis school shooting investigation uncovers shooter's personal turmoil

Minneapolis school shooting investigation uncovers shooter's personal turmoil
Minneapolis Catholic School shooter Robin Westman had recent breakup before attack

Delta settles LA lawsuit after five years, set to pay $79 million

Delta settles LA lawsuit after five years, set to pay $79 million
An emergency landing caused jet fuel to rain down on schools and residential area, causing damage

Manhunt for alleged killer halts after bones found near 3 daughters' bodies

Manhunt for alleged killer halts after bones found near 3 daughters' bodies
Authorities have been searching for Travis Decker for two months after suspecting that he killed his three daughters

Luigi Mangione faces prosecutors' heat over rising violence

Luigi Mangione faces prosecutors' heat over rising violence
The prosecutors highlighted last month's deadly attack on the NFL headquarters in Manhattan in their court filing

Iowa Sen. Joni Ernst chooses against seeking third term: Report

Iowa Sen. Joni Ernst chooses against seeking third term: Report
Iowa has shifted Republican in recent elections, with Trump leading with eight points in 2020 and 13 in 2024

Families of 2 children killed in Minneapolis church shooting identify them

Families of 2 children killed in Minneapolis church shooting identify them
Both families of deceased ones tearfully urged taking strict action against the mental health crisis and gun violence