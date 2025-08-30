Keir Starmer vows tough action on Channel migrant crossings amid record arrivals

UK Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer face increasing pressure over Channel migrant crossing and asylum housing as record numbers continue to arrive.
Considering this, the prime minister on Saturday, August 30, vowed to control the issue.
He said on X, that people trying to enter the UK by small boats will be held in detention and returned to their home countries.
Sir Keir added, "I am clear: we will not reward illegal entry. If you cross the Channel unlawfully, you will be detained and sent back."
This comes as UK and France are testing a plan called the "one in, one out" scheme, the UK can send some migrants who crossed the English Channel back to France and in return, France will send asylum seekers who have family or strong connections in the UK.
At the time when the deal was finalized, the prime minister and the French President Emmanuel Macron hailed it as a "good agreement."
It is worth mentioning that the scheme will only affect a small number of migrants arriving, since so far in 2025 alone, a record 29,003 people have already crossed the Channel in small boats.
In addition to this, Labour had promised to close asylum hotels by the time of the next general election.