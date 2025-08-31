Oxford Circus stabbings: Two injured in separate attacks within 24 hours

Two stabbing incidents happened within a 24 hours at the same London Tube station.
As per Sky News, officers were called to Oxford Circus, located in central London at 3:40 am local time, on Saturday, August 30 where they discovered a 23-year-old boy who had been stabbed.
While, early Sunday morning, August 31 at around 1:30 am local time, police were called once again to Oxford Circus station, where they found a 41-year-old man with stab wounds.
Both the victims were taken to the hospital but doctors have not yet shared any updates about their condition.
As per the outlet, police believe the two stabbings are linked and have shared a photo of a man who might help with their investigation.
They also said that so far no one has been arrested in relation to the attacks.
DCI Gareth Davies said in a statement, noting, "There is absolutely no place for violence on the rail network and detectives are working at pace to investigate these two connected incidents."
The statement added, "Passengers will see an increased police presence at the station while officers carry out their enquiries."
The police further requested people who was in the area at the time of the incident to come forward and provide information to help their investigation.