Home / World

Oxford Circus stabbings: Two injured in separate attacks within 24 hours

Police believe the two stabbings are linked and have shared a photo of a man who might help with their investigation

Oxford Circus stabbings: Two injured in separate attacks within 24 hours
Oxford Circus stabbings: Two injured in separate attacks within 24 hours

Two stabbing incidents happened within a 24 hours at the same London Tube station.

As per Sky News, officers were called to Oxford Circus, located in central London at 3:40 am local time, on Saturday, August 30 where they discovered a 23-year-old boy who had been stabbed.

While, early Sunday morning, August 31 at around 1:30 am local time, police were called once again to Oxford Circus station, where they found a 41-year-old man with stab wounds.

Both the victims were taken to the hospital but doctors have not yet shared any updates about their condition.

As per the outlet, police believe the two stabbings are linked and have shared a photo of a man who might help with their investigation.

They also said that so far no one has been arrested in relation to the attacks.

DCI Gareth Davies said in a statement, noting, "There is absolutely no place for violence on the rail network and detectives are working at pace to investigate these two connected incidents."

The statement added, "Passengers will see an increased police presence at the station while officers carry out their enquiries."

The police further requested people who was in the area at the time of the incident to come forward and provide information to help their investigation.

You Might Like:

Barron Trump spills truth about his father’s death days before public golf outing

Barron Trump spills truth about his father’s death days before public golf outing
Donald Trump recently put all the rumours about his death to rest as he was seen going to play golf with his granddaughter

Torrential rains to hit South and Central US over Labor Day weekend

Torrential rains to hit South and Central US over Labor Day weekend
Intense rainfall accompanied by fierce winds are expected to cause flooding in urban and low-lying areas

BBC Breakfast’s presenter Roger shares emotional update during live broadcast

BBC Breakfast’s presenter Roger shares emotional update during live broadcast
Roger Johnson and his co-host Rachel Burden paused the program to share a heartbreaking update

Soy sauce fish bottles banned in South Australia in world-first plastic ban

Soy sauce fish bottles banned in South Australia in world-first plastic ban
Small fish-shaped bottles, known as shoyu-tai were first created in Japan

Iceland tops global peace index as most peaceful country in 2025

Iceland tops global peace index as most peaceful country in 2025
European countries dominate the top spots in the world’s most peaceful countries list

Mexicans protest against forced disappearance of over 130,000 people

Mexicans protest against forced disappearance of over 130,000 people
Mexico on streets to demand justice for the victims of forced disappearance since 2007

Vladimir Putin arrives in China to attend Shanghai Cooperation Organisation

Vladimir Putin arrives in China to attend Shanghai Cooperation Organisation
Xi Jinping is all set to welcome leaders from over 20 countries for summit in Tianjin

Chicago Democrat mayor signs order to block Trump troop deployment in city

Chicago Democrat mayor signs order to block Trump troop deployment in city
Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson stands firm to protect residents from Trump’s troop deployment

White House plans to rename Department of Defense to Department of War

White House plans to rename Department of Defense to Department of War
Donald Trump wants to revive the historical name of the US Department of Defense

Keir Starmer vows tough action on Channel migrant crossings amid record arrivals

Keir Starmer vows tough action on Channel migrant crossings amid record arrivals
In 2025 alone, a record 29,003 people have already crossed the Channel in small boats

Frank Camacho, pioneer Mexican-American TV anchor dies at 75

Frank Camacho, pioneer Mexican-American TV anchor dies at 75
Frank Camacho interviews President Gerald Ford and Barack Obama Frank

'Is Trump dead?’ Rumours debunked as president spotted with granddaughter

'Is Trump dead?’ Rumours debunked as president spotted with granddaughter
Several rumours has been spreading on social media claiming that US President has died with the hashtag #whereistrump