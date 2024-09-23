Health

Climate change to triple US heat deaths by 2050, experts warn

The study found that U.S. heat-related deaths have risen between 2016 to 2023

  • September 23, 2024
The new research has warned the American that if global warming continues to grow, the death rate will be triple by mid-century.

Among those, who will be affecting the most due to this, would be poor and minority Americans rather than the white and better-off, the research led by Dr. Sameed Khatana of the University of Pennsylvania claimed.

"Overall extreme temperature–related deaths were projected to more than double or triple depending on the [carbon] emissions increase scenario analyzed," Khatana's team stated in the journal JAMA Network Open on September 20.

The study found that U.S. heat-related deaths have risen between 2016 to 2023.

"Heat-related illnesses, like heat exhaustion or heat stroke, happen when the body is not able to properly cool itself," the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.

They continued, "While the body normally cools itself by sweating, during extreme heat, this might not be enough. In these cases, a person's body temperature rises faster than it can cool itself down. This can cause damage to the brain and other vital organs."

The study suggested that taking quick action against climate change can help prevent thousands of deaths in years to come.

"Along with efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, efforts to mitigate the adverse outcomes of extreme temperatures for population health are needed," they wrote.

Health News

India reports first mpox case linked to new clade 1b strain
Americans set to receive free COVID-19 test kits soon
Statins may halve cancer risk and slash heart disease deaths, study
FDA signals green light to game-changing flu vaccine spray
New York on ‘high alert’ as deadly EEE virus returns after nearly a decade
Study reveals real reason of fussy eating and its not parents
Daily dose of orange juice: Health secret or just a myth?
Have a peanut allergy? Think twice before eating mustard
3 Hair Care Myths Exposed: What Your Hair Really Needs
Are you nutrient deficient? 3 alarming indicators to watch for
Dealing with Migraines? New research finds the best medications for relief
Antibiotic-resistant infections can claim 39 million lives by 2050, study