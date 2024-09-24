Hamza Ali Abbasi's wife Naimal Khawar enjoys breakfast at classy restaurant

Naimal Khawar Khan, wife of Hamza Ali Abbasi, shared her weekend photo dump from a posh restaurant in Karachi.
Taking to her Instagram page on Monday, the Anaa actress documented chill time with her friend Zara Noor Abbas over breakfast.
The first image saw the Verna star radiating elegance in an all-denim look paired with beige sandals as she posed for the camera in an outdoor restaurant setting.
In the second click, the star turned selfie queen from her swanky car followed by a breathtaking shot of hot Espresso.
Next up, the mom-of-one posed with Zara over breakfast table laden with bread, omelette, sausages, potato veggies, canned beans and some turkeys.
Naimal's ardent fans could not stop gushing over the superstar's weekend photo dump.
One user commented,"Goddd! this woman!!"
"Your fit Naimal, always inspires me," the second penned.
"Both pretties Mashallah," wrote the third.
"Food looks yum," the fourth added.
Naimal Khawar had a brief career in acting as she only appeared in one movie and a drama named, Anaa.
After tying the with the Parwaaz Hai Junoon actor in December 2019, Naimal waved goodbye to acting.
Besides acting, Naimal also possesses passion for arts, as she displayed her best paintings at an art exhibition in Lahore.