Trending

Hamza Ali Abbasi's wife Naimal Khawar enjoys breakfast at classy restaurant

Naimal Khawar Khan hangs out with her friend Zara Noor Abbas over the weekend

  • by Web Desk
  • September 24, 2024
Naimal Khawar Khan hangs out with her friends over the weekend
Naimal Khawar Khan hangs out with her friends over the weekend 

Naimal Khawar Khan, wife of Hamza Ali Abbasi, shared her weekend photo dump from a posh restaurant in Karachi. 

Taking to her Instagram page on Monday, the Anaa actress documented chill time with her friend Zara Noor Abbas over breakfast. 

The first image saw the Verna star radiating elegance in an all-denim look paired with beige sandals as she posed for the camera in an outdoor restaurant setting. 

In the second click, the star turned selfie queen from her swanky car followed by a breathtaking shot of hot Espresso. 

Next up, the mom-of-one posed with Zara over breakfast table laden with bread, omelette, sausages, potato veggies, canned beans and some turkeys. 

Naimal's ardent fans could not stop gushing over the superstar's weekend photo dump. 


One user commented,"Goddd! this woman!!" 

"Your fit Naimal, always inspires me," the second penned. 

"Both pretties Mashallah," wrote the third. 

"Food looks yum," the fourth added. 

Naimal Khawar had a brief career in acting as she only appeared in one movie and a drama named, Anaa.

After tying the with the Parwaaz Hai Junoon actor in December 2019, Naimal waved goodbye to acting.

Besides acting, Naimal also possesses passion for arts, as she displayed her best paintings at an art exhibition in Lahore. 

Hamza Ali Abbasi's wife Naimal Khawar enjoys breakfast at classy restaurant

Hamza Ali Abbasi's wife Naimal Khawar enjoys breakfast at classy restaurant

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs invited Prince William, Prince Harry to his parties

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs invited Prince William, Prince Harry to his parties
Sri Lankan President acts boldly against being ‘sandwiched’ between India-China

Sri Lankan President acts boldly against being ‘sandwiched’ between India-China
Johnny Depp surprisingly arrives at Amber Heard’s new secret home

Johnny Depp surprisingly arrives at Amber Heard’s new secret home

Trending News

Johnny Depp surprisingly arrives at Amber Heard’s new secret home
Iqra Aziz pens heartwarming birthday wish for elder sister: 'You deserve it all'
Johnny Depp surprisingly arrives at Amber Heard’s new secret home
Aamir Khan 'over the moon' as 'Laapataa Ladies' makes it to Oscars
Johnny Depp surprisingly arrives at Amber Heard’s new secret home
Paris Fashion Week: Alia Bhatt walks the ramp with Kendall Jenner, Cara Delevingne
Johnny Depp surprisingly arrives at Amber Heard’s new secret home
Durefishan Saleem fails to achieve flawless twirl in flared ensemble
Johnny Depp surprisingly arrives at Amber Heard’s new secret home
Hiba Bukhari, Danish Taimoor celebrate record-breaking success of 'Jaan Nisar'
Johnny Depp surprisingly arrives at Amber Heard’s new secret home
Dil-Luminati tour 2024: Diljit Dosanjh sets stage on fire in Birmingham with Ed Sheeran
Johnny Depp surprisingly arrives at Amber Heard’s new secret home
Ali Rehman Khan and Nusrat Hidayatullah confirm their relationship status
Johnny Depp surprisingly arrives at Amber Heard’s new secret home
Deepika Padukone offers peek into her new phase of life after welcoming first baby
Johnny Depp surprisingly arrives at Amber Heard’s new secret home
Shraddha Kapoor toasts to ‘Stree 2’ HISTORIC milestone: SEE
Johnny Depp surprisingly arrives at Amber Heard’s new secret home
Are Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan still together?
Johnny Depp surprisingly arrives at Amber Heard’s new secret home
Hania Amir shares glimpse from London trip amid 'KMKT' success
Johnny Depp surprisingly arrives at Amber Heard’s new secret home
Did Shah Rukh Khan get masters degree before becoming acting?