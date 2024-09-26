New York City mayor Eric Adams charged in federal corruption investigation

110th mayor of New York City, Eric Adam, has been indicted after the federal corruption investigation.
According to The New York Times, people aware of the matter confirmed that Adam on Wednesday, September 25, 2024, was charged after federal investigation.
Although the details of the charges are not disclosed yet, but the investigation was focused on the allegations that the mayor and his family received illegal donations from the Turkish government.
It is expected that the federal prosecutors will announce more details about the charges and investigation on Thursday, while the sources claimed that the mayor will probably not appear in court.
The indictment comes weeks after the federal investigation agents seized the electronic devices of three people close to Adam: school chancellor David Banks, his brother Deputy Mayor Phil Banks, and his fiancée Deputy Mayor Sheena Wright.
Moreover, Adam responded to the news about the charges, saying, “I always knew that if I stood my ground for New Yorkers, that I would be a target, and a target I became. If I am charged, I am innocent, and I will fight this with every ounce of my strength and spirit.”
He has previously denied all the allegations of wrongdoing and multiple times repeated that he always told his administration and campaign to follow the law.
After the charges are made public, Adam will become the first sitting mayor in the history of New York City to face a federal charge.