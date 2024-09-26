World

UK train stations hit with cyberattack and alarming terror threats

The UK transport and police officials have began investigation against the railway stations' cyberattack incident

  • by Web Desk
  • September 26, 2024
The UK train stations’ Wi-Fi networks have been hit with terrifying cyberattack that are used to display alarming terror threats!

On Thursday, September 26, 2024, the transport officials and police shared that they are looking into the matter and an investigation has been launched to find out the real face behind this shocking incident.

It was reported on Wednesday evening, September 25, that the passengers on Manchester Piccadilly, Birmingham New Street, and 11 London terminuses, who tried logging in the railway Wi-Fi networks were met by a strange and unusual page that stated, “We love you, Europe,” along with an anti-Islam message and information about a series of terrorist attacks.

“We are currently dealing with a cyber security incident affecting the public wifi at Network Rail’s managed stations. British Transport Police are investigating the incident,” noted the Network Rail spokesperson.

The British Transport Police also issued a statement that read, “We received reports at around 5.03pm yesterday (September 25) of a cyber attack displaying Islamophobic messaging on some Network Rail wifi services. We are working alongside Network Rail to investigate the incident at pace.”

In another statement, Telent, which is a third party company that provides Wi-Fi for Network Rail, revealed that they are already aware of the security incident and are working closely with the railway authoriites and police.

