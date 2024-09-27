UK's Keir Starmer meets Donald Trump, seeks to 'establish a relationship'

UK Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer met former US President Donald Trump for the first time in New York.
On Thursday, the two leaders met as they were joined by Foreign Secretary David Lammy.
Keir was initially in New York for the UN General Assembly but he ended up meeting Trump as well.
As of now, neither the government nor Trump have made any remarks about the meeting or what was discussed in it.
As per BBC, the PM confessed it was “good” he had the opportunity to meet the Republican presidential nominee and that it was “really to establish a relationship between" the two of them.
On the other hand, Trump also praised Keir ahead of their meeting, "I actually think he’s very nice. He ran a great race, he did very well, it’s very early, he’s very popular."
It is pertinent to note that Sir Keir did not meet the Democratic presidential candidate, Kamala Harris, on his US trip.
Previously, he showed interest in meeting Kamala ahead of the US presidential election on November 5.
But due to “usual diary challenge,” the pair could not meet.