UK's Keir Starmer meets Donald Trump, seeks to 'establish a relationship'

UK's Prime Minister Keir Starmer meets Donald Trump for the first time over a two-hour dinner in New York

  • September 27, 2024
UK Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer met former US President Donald Trump for the first time in New York.

On Thursday, the two leaders met as they were joined by Foreign Secretary David Lammy.

Keir was initially in New York for the UN General Assembly but he ended up meeting Trump as well.

As of now, neither the government nor Trump have made any remarks about the meeting or what was discussed in it.

As per BBC, the PM confessed it was “good” he had the opportunity to meet the Republican presidential nominee and that it was “really to establish a relationship between" the two of them.

On the other hand, Trump also praised Keir ahead of their meeting, "I actually think he’s very nice. He ran a great race, he did very well, it’s very early, he’s very popular."

It is pertinent to note that Sir Keir did not meet the Democratic presidential candidate, Kamala Harris, on his US trip.

Previously, he showed interest in meeting Kamala ahead of the US presidential election on November 5.

But due to “usual diary challenge,” the pair could not meet.

World News

US approves mega military aid package for Israel in strategic partnership boost
Biden announces aid package for Ukraine ahead of meeting with Zelenskyy
UK appoints Rachel Kyte to lead climate efforts as envoy before major summit
Arshad Sharif's death: UN expert urges Pakistan and Kenya to take action
Melania Trump shares insights on the assassination attempt against Donald Trump
US provides 'major' military assistance to Ukraine amid conflict with Russia
British PM Keir Starmer set to meet European Commission President next week
UK train stations hit with cyberattack and alarming terror threats
Israel dismisses ceasefire amid growing international alarm over Hezbollah conflict
Japan court declares world's longest-serving death row prisoner innocent
New York City mayor Eric Adams charged in federal corruption investigation
US, EU, and Arab states call for 21-day ceasefire in Lebanon