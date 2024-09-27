World

US defense official gives bombshell update on Chinese nuclear-powered submarine

Chinese official responds to Chinese nuclear-powered submarine incident occurred earlier this year

  • by Web Desk
  • September 27, 2024
US defense official has shared a shocking update regarding China's newest nuclear-powered attack submarine.

As reported by Reuters, a senior U.S. defense official on condition of anonymity claimed on Thursday that Chinese nuclear-armed submarine has sank earlier this year.

The defense official revealed that China's new first-in-class nuclear-powered sank between May and June.

However, China, who already possesses largest navy in the world, with over 370 ships addressed the claims in Washington.

A Chinese embassy's official said, "We are not familiar with the situation you mentioned and currently have no information to provide."

The official further revealed that it was not clear what caused the incident.

"In addition to the obvious questions about training standards and equipment quality, the incident raises deeper questions about the PLA's internal accountability and oversight of China's defense industry - which has long been plagued by corruption," they noted.

