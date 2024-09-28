World

Netanyahu issues blunt warning to Iran at UN

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu addressed the 79th session of the UN General Assembly on Friday

  • September 28, 2024
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warned Iran on Friday during his UN speech.

"As long as Hezbollah chooses the path of war, Israel has no choice, and Israel has every right to remove this threat and return our citizens to their homes safe," he told 79TH session od the UN General Assembly.

Netanyahu further added, "We will continue degrading Hezbollah until all our objectives are met."

Netanyahu's recent comments seem to have thrown a wrench into the truce proposal put forth by the United States and France.

The White House claimed that Israel was on board with the plan, but Netanyahu's office said the prime minister hadn't responded to the proposal yet.

Netanyahu further warned the Iran, noting, "I have a message for the tyrants of Tehran. If you strike us, we will strike you."

"There is no place in Iran that the long arm of Israel cannot reach, and that's true of the entire Middle East," he added.

Delegates, including from Lebanon, Iran and the Palestinians walked out the room as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu took the stage for his speech.

