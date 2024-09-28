Hezbollah chief Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah killed in Beirut, IDF claims

Israel Defence Forces (IDF) claimed that Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah has been killed in the Friday, September 27, 2024, airstrikes in Beirut, Lebanon.
According to Reuters, Israeli army spokesperson Avichay Adraee wrote in a statement on X (previously Twitter), “(Israeli military) eliminated... Hassan Nasrallah, leader of the Hezbollah terrorist organisation.”
Additionally, on Saturday, September 28, 2024, the Israeli military also said in a post on X, “Hassan Nasrallah will no longer be able to terrorise the world.”
Moreover, IDF earlier said that it launched a “precise strike” on the “central headquarters” of the Iranian-backed militant group Hezbollah, which it claimed was “embedded under residential buildings in the heart of the Dahieh in Beirut."
A source close to Hezbollah told Reuters on Friday evening that the secretary general of the militant group was unreachable after the strike on southern suburbs in Beirut.
Meanwhile, hours after the strike, Iran’s news agency Tasnim, citing the sources, reported that Hassan Nasrallah was safe.
To note, Hezbollah, which usually timely confirms the major deaths of the commanders, has not yet commented on Israel’s claims about Nasrallah.