Birthday card from Trump reveals once-close friendship with Epstein

Birthday card from Trump reveals once-close friendship with Epstein
Birthday card from Trump reveals once-close friendship with Epstein

President Donald Trump and Jeffrey Epstein' close bond was highlighted in a brand-new report that revealed an alleged 50th birthday card for the disgraced financier.

On Thursday, July 17, The Wall Street Journal reported that the president was one of many who were contacted by Epstein's co-conspirator, Ghislaine Maxwell, to make a personalised 2003 birthday album.

The alleged card to the child sex offender has been described by the outlet as "bawdy" and features "typewritten text framed by the outline of a naked woman."

As per the outlet, "The letter concludes: 'Happy Birthday — and may every day be another wonderful secret.'"

The letter also reportedly included an imagined conversation between Trump and Epstein. In the exchange, Trump says, "We have certain things in common, Jeffrey," to which the fallen tycoon wrote, "Yes, we do, come to think of it."

In an interview with the WSJ, Trump denied writing the letter and threatened to sue the outlet "just like I sued everyone else."

Strongly denying any affiliation with the card, the president noted, "This is not me. This is a fake thing. It’s a fake Wall Street Journal story."

"I never wrote a picture in my life. I don't draw pictures of women... It's not my language. It’s not my words," Trump noted.

Epstein was found dead in his prison cell on August 10, 2019, at the age of 66, after being arrested on sex trafficking charges.

In 2008, he pleaded guilty to soliciting a person under 18 for prostitution and wound up serving over a year in jail.

The disgraced financier's co-conspirator Maxwell was convicted of sex trafficking in 2022 and sentenced to 20 years in prison.

Notably, the issue of whether to release files related to the Epstein investigation has led to increased review over the handling of the case by the Trump Administration.

Related
Read more : World

UK to lower voting age to 16 under new Elections Bill reforms
UK to lower voting age to 16 under new Elections Bill reforms
In Scotland and Wales, 16- and 17-year-olds already have the right to vote in local and regional elections

Is Donald Trump really visiting Pakistan? Foreign Office responds to rumours
Is Donald Trump really visiting Pakistan? Foreign Office responds to rumours
Social media was abuzz with claims that the US President Donald Trump might visit Pakistan in September

Tomorrowland organisers vow to continue festival despite stage fire
Tomorrowland organisers vow to continue festival despite stage fire
Tomorrowland, annual dance and music festival, loses main stage after massive fire

Canadian retail giant Couche-Tard drops bid for 7-Eleven owner Seven & i
Canadian retail giant Couche-Tard drops bid for 7-Eleven owner Seven & i
Canada’s Alimentation Couche-Tard pulls $46 billion bid to acquire Seven & i Holdings

Mars largest rock piece on earth smashes record with over $5M sale at auction
Mars largest rock piece on earth smashes record with over $5M sale at auction
Largest piece of Mars on Earth fetches a record-breaking price at auction in New York

UK babies born free of hereditary disease using DNA from three people
UK babies born free of hereditary disease using DNA from three people
Eight healthy babies born using DNA from three people in breakthrough IVF procedure

Coca-Cola to ditch corn syrup? Trump claims company agrees to use cane sugar
Coca-Cola to ditch corn syrup? Trump claims company agrees to use cane sugar
Donald Trump claims Coca-Cola agrees to use ‘real cane sugar’ in soft drink for US

Maurene Comey, Epstein prosecutor, dismissed from US attorney’s office
Maurene Comey, Epstein prosecutor, dismissed from US attorney’s office
The daughter of former FBI director Maurene Comey has become the latest victim of the Epstein files controversy