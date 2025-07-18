Birthday card from Trump reveals once-close friendship with Epstein

President Donald Trump and Jeffrey Epstein' close bond was highlighted in a brand-new report that revealed an alleged 50th birthday card for the disgraced financier.
On Thursday, July 17, The Wall Street Journal reported that the president was one of many who were contacted by Epstein's co-conspirator, Ghislaine Maxwell, to make a personalised 2003 birthday album.
The alleged card to the child sex offender has been described by the outlet as "bawdy" and features "typewritten text framed by the outline of a naked woman."
As per the outlet, "The letter concludes: 'Happy Birthday — and may every day be another wonderful secret.'"
The letter also reportedly included an imagined conversation between Trump and Epstein. In the exchange, Trump says, "We have certain things in common, Jeffrey," to which the fallen tycoon wrote, "Yes, we do, come to think of it."
In an interview with the WSJ, Trump denied writing the letter and threatened to sue the outlet "just like I sued everyone else."
Strongly denying any affiliation with the card, the president noted, "This is not me. This is a fake thing. It’s a fake Wall Street Journal story."
"I never wrote a picture in my life. I don't draw pictures of women... It's not my language. It’s not my words," Trump noted.
Epstein was found dead in his prison cell on August 10, 2019, at the age of 66, after being arrested on sex trafficking charges.
In 2008, he pleaded guilty to soliciting a person under 18 for prostitution and wound up serving over a year in jail.
The disgraced financier's co-conspirator Maxwell was convicted of sex trafficking in 2022 and sentenced to 20 years in prison.
Notably, the issue of whether to release files related to the Epstein investigation has led to increased review over the handling of the case by the Trump Administration.