Tomorrowland organisers vow to continue festival despite stage fire

The Tomorrowland music festival organisers have announced that they will continue the event as per schedule despite the massive stage fire.
According to Independent, a huge fire on Wednesday destroyed the main stage of the annual electronic dance and music festival in Antwerp, Belgium.
Although the blaze did not cause any injury, it destroyed the main stage of the music festival. However, the organisers vowed to continue activities as per schedule.
Spokesperson for the festival Debby Wilmsen stated, “There’s a lot of fake news going around, but we’re definitely expecting 38,000 visitors at the Dreamville campsite tomorrow. They’re looking forward to it, and we’re looking forward to it, and we’re going to give them a warm welcome.”
“The festival will go ahead, albeit without the main stage. I can’t yet say how we’re going to handle that. Our showpiece, which took two years to build, is gone. Fortunately, the other stages are intact. The intention is truly for the festival to go on,” she added.
Wilmsen also said that without their main stage, they will not be able to do “magic,” but their production team will do everything to make the event beautiful for the people.
She assured that the safety of attendees is always their priority, and they will make sure to follow all the safety instructions from the authorities.
The annual music festival is scheduled to begin on Friday, July 18, in Boom.