Minehead Middle School coach crashes with dozens on board, several injured

A major incident has been declared after a coach carrying schoolchildren crashed near Minehead in Somerset.
The coach, which had 60 to 70 people on board, crashed on the A396 Cutcombe Hill, between Wheddon Cross and Timbercombe.
As per Sky News, the bus was on its way to Minehead Middle School when the crash happened.
Several people were injured and have been taking to the hospital. Police said most of the people on the bus are now safe and have been moved to nearby place to rest.
They also said they are working with the school "to help them return at the earliest opportunity."
"Officers are at the school to help with that process, and we would ask any parents to please head there," it added.
Peter Prior-Sankey, director of coach operator Ridlers, told Sky News he "was made aware of an incident involving one of our 70-seater vehicles at about 3.15pm this afternoon."
He added, "We have since been liaising with both the school, and the emergency services, while we try to understand the extent of the incident."
Peter further said they don't have all the details about the accident yet and are waiting for updates from the police and emergency teams.
"We will be doing everything possible to understand what has happened," he added.
Beside this, the A396 remains closed and the police are asking people to avoid the area.