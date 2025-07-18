Minehead Middle School coach crashes with dozens on board, several injured

Minehead Middle School coach crashes with dozens on board, several injured
Minehead Middle School coach crashes with dozens on board, several injured

A major incident has been declared after a coach carrying schoolchildren crashed near Minehead in Somerset.

The coach, which had 60 to 70 people on board, crashed on the A396 Cutcombe Hill, between Wheddon Cross and Timbercombe.

As per Sky News, the bus was on its way to Minehead Middle School when the crash happened.

Several people were injured and have been taking to the hospital. Police said most of the people on the bus are now safe and have been moved to nearby place to rest.

They also said they are working with the school "to help them return at the earliest opportunity."

"Officers are at the school to help with that process, and we would ask any parents to please head there," it added.

Peter Prior-Sankey, director of coach operator Ridlers, told Sky News he "was made aware of an incident involving one of our 70-seater vehicles at about 3.15pm this afternoon."

He added, "We have since been liaising with both the school, and the emergency services, while we try to understand the extent of the incident."

Peter further said they don't have all the details about the accident yet and are waiting for updates from the police and emergency teams.

"We will be doing everything possible to understand what has happened," he added.

Beside this, the A396 remains closed and the police are asking people to avoid the area.

Related
Read more : World

Canadian retail giant Couche-Tard drops bid for 7-Eleven owner Seven & i
Canadian retail giant Couche-Tard drops bid for 7-Eleven owner Seven & i
Canada’s Alimentation Couche-Tard pulls $46 billion bid to acquire Seven & i Holdings

Mars largest rock piece on earth smashes record with over $5M sale at auction
Mars largest rock piece on earth smashes record with over $5M sale at auction
Largest piece of Mars on Earth fetches a record-breaking price at auction in New York

UK babies born free of hereditary disease using DNA from three people
UK babies born free of hereditary disease using DNA from three people
Eight healthy babies born using DNA from three people in breakthrough IVF procedure

Coca-Cola to ditch corn syrup? Trump claims company agrees to use cane sugar
Coca-Cola to ditch corn syrup? Trump claims company agrees to use cane sugar
Donald Trump claims Coca-Cola agrees to use ‘real cane sugar’ in soft drink for US

Maurene Comey, Epstein prosecutor, dismissed from US attorney’s office
Maurene Comey, Epstein prosecutor, dismissed from US attorney’s office
The daughter of former FBI director Maurene Comey has become the latest victim of the Epstein files controversy

7.3-magnitude earthquake in Alaska prompts tsunami advisory
7.3-magnitude earthquake in Alaska prompts tsunami advisory
The 7.3-magnitude earthquake with a depth of 12 miles caused panic in Alaska but no damage was reported

Blue Lagoon spa in Iceland evacuated amid volcano eruption
Blue Lagoon spa in Iceland evacuated amid volcano eruption
Volcanic explosion in Iceland forces authorities to make quick decision as town and renowned geothermal spa receives evacuation notice

Spanish mountain rescue teams hunt for missing American hiker in Pyrenees
Spanish mountain rescue teams hunt for missing American hiker in Pyrenees
Authorities discovered Henderson’s car in Torla, a town to the west of the national park