Is Donald Trump really visiting Pakistan? Foreign Office responds to rumours

Some reports are recently circulation on social media suggesting that US President Donald Trump might visit Pakistan this year.

However, Pakistan's Foreign Official said they have no such information in a statement to Reuters, noting, “There is no information about the US President’s visit to Pakistan.”

Meanwhile, the US embassy in Islamabad said they "have nothing to announce" and only the White House can confirm whether the president is visiting or not.

This comes after social media was abuzz with claims that the President Trump might visit Pakistan in September as part of a tour of South Asia.

If this happen, it will be the first time a US president comes to Pakistan in nearly 20 years, with the last visit being by President George W Bush in 2006.

Reuters further reported that Trump would also visit India after arriving in Islamabad.

India is expected to host a meeting this year for the Quad, a group made up of the US, India, Australia and Japan. The Quad mainly works together to respond to China's growing influence in the Indo-Pacific region.

However, the exact dates for this meeting have not been announced yet.

On the other hand, Trump is also scheduled to visit UK in September where King Charles will host him and First Lady Melania Trump.

This is a rare second official visit which is scheduled to take place from September 17 to September 19 at Windsor Castle as Buckingham Palace is currently closed due to renovation work.

