South Korea heavy rain claims at least 4 lives, prompting 1,300 to evacuate

Two days of intense downpours in South Korea have killed at least four people and forced more than 1,300 others to evacuate.
On Thursday, July 17, the Interior and Safety Ministry shared that one person was killed when their car got buried by soil and concrete after a retaining wall of an overpass collapsed in Osan, just south of Seoul, during heavy rain on Wednesday.
Three other people were separately found dead Thursday in a submerged car, a stream, and a flooded basement in southern regions. Ministry officials said they were still investigating whether those deaths were directly a result of the heavy rain.
The torrential rain has forced the evacuation of 1,382 people from their homes, the ministry said in a statement, adding that around 46 flights have been cancelled.
Parts of southern South Chungcheong province have received up to 16.5 inches of rain since Wednesday, according to the ministry.
The Korea Meteorological Administration has forecasted more rainy weather for Thursday night.
Moreover, around 403 schools were closed due to rain, and 166 people reported property damage from the downpour.