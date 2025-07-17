UK weather: Thunderstorms set to hit with power cut and flooding risk

Thunderstorm and heavy rains are expected soon in the UK but the weather will still be warm.
The Met Office has given a yellow weather warning for many areas in England and warned people to be careful as their could be sudden flooding, problems with travel and possible power cuts on Friday and Saturday.
There are two separate weather alerts for thunderstorms and heavy rain in England.
As per Sky News, the first warning covers most of England and will be active from 9 pm on Friday until 6 pm on Saturday.
While, the second warning is only for certain areas including the East Midlands, North East England and Yorkshire and the Humber which will be active from 12 pm to 8 pm on Friday.
As per the outlet, in certain places, up to 30mm of rain could fall in less than one hour while a few isolated spots might receive 60 to 90 millimetres in under three hours.
Also, as the weather has been dry recently, the ground has become hard and now if rain falls, the water will not soak into the ground easily.
Instead, it will quickly flow over the surface which can lead to flash floods.
In many parts of England, temperatures are expected to rise to the upper 20C.
Beside this, the Environment Agency said that England has had less rainfall than usual at the beginning of this year, making it the driest start to a year since 1976.
Also, this is the fifth month in a row that England has had less rain than average.
Considering this, authorities have started a hosepipe ban which stops millions of people from using hosepipe for things like watering gardens and washing cars.