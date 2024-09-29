World

Mark Zuckerberg joins exclusive club of Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos

Meta CEO's net worth crossed $200 billion after a boost of $73.4 billion in 2024

  • by Web Desk
  • September 29, 2024
Meta CEOs net worth crossed $200 billion after a boost of $73.4 billion in 2024
Meta CEO's net worth crossed $200 billion after a boost of $73.4 billion in 2024

Facebook and Instagram owner Mark Zuckerberg joins the exclusion $200 billion club along with Elon Musk and Jack Bezos.

According to CNN, the recent numbers of the Billionaire Index of Bloomberg showed that Meta CEO gained $73.4 billion in 2024, which has grown his net worth to $201 billion.

Zuckerberg is now the fourth richest person in the world, along with Tesla and SpaceX CEO Musk, founder of Amazon Bezos, and luxury brand LVMH CEO Bernard Arnault, who has a wealth of over $200 billion.

The world's richest person Musk has a net worth of $272 billion, Bezos $211 billion, and Arnault has a fortune of $207 billion.

Moreover, Zuckerberg during the Acquired podcast last week said, “I define our strategy as if we can learn faster than every other company, we're going to win. We're going to build a better product than everyone else because we're going to get it out first or early. You learn faster."

The 40-year-old’s wealth largely comes from Meta platform stocks, which surged by nearly 64% in 2024.

Furthermore, while speaking at the Meta Connect 2024 on Wednesday, September 24, Zuck asserted that META AI has become the most used assistant in the world, adding, “We’re almost at 500 million monthly (active users), and we haven’t even launched in some of the bigger countries yet.”

To note, Zuckerberg, who launched the social media platform Facebook in 2004, now owns Meta, which operates Instagram, Threads, and WhatsApp along with Facebook. 

Travis Kelce lands acting role without Taylor Swift's ‘charisma’

Travis Kelce lands acting role without Taylor Swift's ‘charisma’
Kate Middleton steps back into spotlight with new title after completing chemo

Kate Middleton steps back into spotlight with new title after completing chemo

Yumna Zaid drops jaws in a striking white gown at star-studded award show

Yumna Zaid drops jaws in a striking white gown at star-studded award show

Mohammad Yousuf resigns as Pakistan team selector

Mohammad Yousuf resigns as Pakistan team selector

World News

Mohammad Yousuf resigns as Pakistan team selector
Nepal flood and landslides: Death toll rises to 100, over 64 missing
Mohammad Yousuf resigns as Pakistan team selector
Iran calls for UN Security Council meeting over Israeli ‘terrorist aggression’
Mohammad Yousuf resigns as Pakistan team selector
Volodymyr Zelenskiy opens up about the impact of his talks with Donald Trump
Mohammad Yousuf resigns as Pakistan team selector
Met Office warns of heavy rain and potential flooding in key areas
Mohammad Yousuf resigns as Pakistan team selector
World condemns Isreal’s killing of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah
Mohammad Yousuf resigns as Pakistan team selector
Tim Walz, JD Vance set to debate in ‘exclusive’ vice presidential showdown on October 1
Mohammad Yousuf resigns as Pakistan team selector
Poland allocates $835.88 million for natural disaster relief amid severe floods
Mohammad Yousuf resigns as Pakistan team selector
Typhoon Yagi shatters records with $3.31 billion in damages across northern Vietnam
Mohammad Yousuf resigns as Pakistan team selector
Kamala Harris’ Arizona border visit threats Donald Trump lead
Mohammad Yousuf resigns as Pakistan team selector
Hezbollah confirms Hassan Nasrallah death in Israeli forces attack
Mohammad Yousuf resigns as Pakistan team selector
Trump vows to prosecute Google over Kamala Harris coverage if elected
Mohammad Yousuf resigns as Pakistan team selector
Hezbollah chief Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah killed in Beirut, IDF claims