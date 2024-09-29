Mark Zuckerberg joins exclusive club of Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos

Facebook and Instagram owner Mark Zuckerberg joins the exclusion $200 billion club along with Elon Musk and Jack Bezos.
According to CNN, the recent numbers of the Billionaire Index of Bloomberg showed that Meta CEO gained $73.4 billion in 2024, which has grown his net worth to $201 billion.
Zuckerberg is now the fourth richest person in the world, along with Tesla and SpaceX CEO Musk, founder of Amazon Bezos, and luxury brand LVMH CEO Bernard Arnault, who has a wealth of over $200 billion.
The world's richest person Musk has a net worth of $272 billion, Bezos $211 billion, and Arnault has a fortune of $207 billion.
Moreover, Zuckerberg during the Acquired podcast last week said, “I define our strategy as if we can learn faster than every other company, we're going to win. We're going to build a better product than everyone else because we're going to get it out first or early. You learn faster."
The 40-year-old’s wealth largely comes from Meta platform stocks, which surged by nearly 64% in 2024.
Furthermore, while speaking at the Meta Connect 2024 on Wednesday, September 24, Zuck asserted that META AI has become the most used assistant in the world, adding, “We’re almost at 500 million monthly (active users), and we haven’t even launched in some of the bigger countries yet.”
To note, Zuckerberg, who launched the social media platform Facebook in 2004, now owns Meta, which operates Instagram, Threads, and WhatsApp along with Facebook.