Iron deficiency affects 1 in 3 US adults, study reveals

Research revealed alarming iron deficiency rates in US

  • September 30, 2024
A new study found that every 1 in 3 adults in US are iron deficient even if they don’t have a health condition.

The study published in JAMA Network Open warned on iron deficiency as a pervasive and overlooked public health issue in the US.

Dr. Leo Buckley, lead author of the study and a clinical pharmacy specialist in the Department of Pharmacy at Brigham and Women’s Hospital, said in an email, “I think it’s important to consider the distinction between absolute and functional iron deficiency. Functional iron deficiency was fairly common across all ages and sexes. Conditions like obesity, diabetes, and kidney disease, which have become very common in the US, can cause functional iron deficiency.”

“The prevalence of absolute iron deficiency was highest in pre-menopausal women, which is consistent with prior studies. Absolute iron deficiency was also common among older women and men, a group that may be more susceptible to the effects of iron deficiency,” he added.

The study's findings revealed that iron deficiency often goes undetected. Routine checkups often uncover this issue through complete blood count tests, allowing for timely follow-up testing and intervention.

Health News

3 skincare myths vs facts: Misconceptions that could ruin your glow
World Heart Day 2024: Experts warn of rising heart problems in Pakistani youth
FDA approves first new schizophrenia treatment approach in decades
3 key benefits of Retinol for healthier, smoother skin
Stay energized at work with THESE simple health tips
New York health officials issue alert against rare mosquito-borne virus EEE
Non-Drug nasal spray might also combat flu and COVID-19
COVID-19 lockdown leaves one in three children shortsighted, study
Mpox: US commits 1 million vaccine doses for Africa's outbreak
Climate change to triple US heat deaths by 2050, experts warn
India reports first mpox case linked to new clade 1b strain
Americans set to receive free COVID-19 test kits soon