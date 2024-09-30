World

Japan's incoming Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba announces snap elections

  • September 30, 2024
The new incoming Prime Minister of Japan, Shigeru Ishiba, announced on Monday, September 30, that he will call for snap elections on October 27, 2024.

According to Reuters, the 67-year-old replaced the outgoing Prime Minister Fumio Kishida as the new leader of the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) after winning the closest leadership race on Friday.

As LDP has the majority in the parliament, Ishiba will be approved as the new prime minister by the House of Representatives on Tuesday, October 1st.

Ishiba said at a press conference at LDP headquarters in Tokyo on Monday, September 30, “It is important for the new administration to be judged by the people as soon as possible.”

Moreover, the new leader of the Liberal Democratic Party has also begun to select the candidates from the party who will contest with him in the upcoming general elections.

As per Reuters’ sources, Katsunobu Kato has been picked as the finance minister, Yoshimasa Hayashi will continue to serve as chief cabinet secretary, whereas the close ally of Ishiba ally and former defense chief, Takeshi Iwaya, will take over as foreign minister.

To note, the elections for the lower house of the parliament were due for the next year, but after the call for snap elections, it will take place ahead of the US presidential election in November.

