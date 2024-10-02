Ultra-processed foods linked to higher diabetes risk, study

A new study revealed that replacing ultra-processed food from the diet minimises the chances of type 2 disabilities.
According to Health Line, a study published in The Lancet Regional Health: Europe with the collaboration of the University of Cambridge and Imperial College London found a strong link between ultra-processed food and type 2 diabetes.
Nichola Ludlam-Raine, who was not involved in the study, said, “The findings align with previous research linking ultra-processed foods with an increased risk of chronic diseases, including type 2 diabetes. This is not surprising, as UPFs are often high in refined sugars, unhealthy fats, and low in essential nutrients as well as fibre.”
The study also revealed that every 10% increase in the ultra-processed food intake increases type 2 diabetes by 17%.