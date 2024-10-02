Health

Ultra-processed foods linked to higher diabetes risk, study

Every 10% increase in the ultra-processed food intake increases type 2 diabetes by 17%

  • October 02, 2024
A new study revealed that replacing ultra-processed food from the diet minimises the chances of type 2 disabilities.

According to Health Line, a study published in The Lancet Regional Health: Europe with the collaboration of the University of Cambridge and Imperial College London found a strong link between ultra-processed food and type 2 diabetes.

Nichola Ludlam-Raine, who was not involved in the study, said, “The findings align with previous research linking ultra-processed foods with an increased risk of chronic diseases, including type 2 diabetes. This is not surprising, as UPFs are often high in refined sugars, unhealthy fats, and low in essential nutrients as well as fibre.”

The study also revealed that every 10% increase in the ultra-processed food intake increases type 2 diabetes by 17%.

Health News

Flu deaths in children break record amid declining vaccination rates
6 fruits you should include in your weight loss plan
Health experts urge South East residents to get flu vaccine ahead of winter
Rwanda’s Ebola-like Marburg virus outbreak claims 8 lives
Iron deficiency affects 1 in 3 US adults, study reveals
3 skincare myths vs facts: Misconceptions that could ruin your glow
World Heart Day 2024: Experts warn of rising heart problems in Pakistani youth
FDA approves first new schizophrenia treatment approach in decades
3 key benefits of Retinol for healthier, smoother skin
Stay energized at work with THESE simple health tips
New York health officials issue alert against rare mosquito-borne virus EEE
Non-Drug nasal spray might also combat flu and COVID-19