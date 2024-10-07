Health

AstraZeneca seals $1.92 billion licensing deal with Hong Kong's CSPC

The British-Swedish multinational pharmaceutical company gains rights to CSPC's lipid-lowering therapy

  by Web Desk
  October 07, 2024
AstraZeneca has inked a high-stakes deal with Hong Kong-listed pharmaceutical company CSPC to get into an exclusive license agreement that is worth over $1.92 billion!

On Monday, October 7, the British-Swedish pharmaceutical company announced that it has entered an exclusive partnership to boost the Anglo-Swedish drugmaker’s cardiovascular portfolio.

Along with this major milestone and royalty payment, the CSPC pharmaceutical Group Ltd. will also get an advance payment of $100 million as a part of the deal.

According to AstraZeneca, CSPC is going to develop “an early-stage, novel small molecule Lipoprotein (a) disruptor, which could offer benefits to patients with high levels of "bad cholesterol,” reported Reuters.

This deal will give AstraZeneca access to CSPC’s pre-clinical candidate small molecule, YS2302018, which is an oral Lp(a) disruptor. Lp(a), which is a form of low-density lipoprotein, helps in transporting cholesterol in the blood streams.

“The asset could help address the major risk factors driving chronic cardiovascular diseases, alone or in combination with other drugs, including AstraZeneca's oral small molecule PCSK9 inhibitor AZD0780,” said the company’s statement as per the outlet.

According to the Vice President and Head of AstraZeneca Sharon Barr, “This asset is an important addition to our cardiovascular pipeline and could help patients to more effectively manage their dyslipidaemia and related cardiometabolic diseases.”

