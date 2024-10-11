Noble Peace Prize 2024: Japanese atomic bomb survivors group wins award

World

  • October 11, 2024
A Japanese organization for the Hiroshima and Nagasaki atomic bombing survivors, Nihon Hidankyo, won the 2024 Nobel Peace Prize.

According to Sky News, the Norwegian Nobel Committee announced the winner of the peace award on Friday, October 11, 2024, at the Norwegian Nobel Institute in Oslo.

The committee, while awarding the prize, said, “This grassroots movement of atomic bomb survivors from Hiroshima and Nagasaki, also known as Hibakusha, is receiving the peace prize for its efforts to achieve a world free of nuclear weapons and for demonstrating through witness testimony that nuclear weapons must never be used again."

It further added, “The extraordinary efforts of Nihon Hidankyo and other representatives of the Hibakusha have contributed greatly to the establishment of the nuclear taboo. It is therefore alarming that today this taboo against the use of nuclear weapons is under pressure.”

Moreover, the committee asserted that they wanted to honor all the atomic bomb survivors from Hiroshima and Nagasaki who, despite the painful memories and physical suffering, chose to spread hope and peace.

To note, the 2023 Nobel Peace Prize was awarded to Narges Mohammadi, a jailed Iranian women’s rights advocate for her courageous struggles for the oppressed women of Iran.

