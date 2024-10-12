Elon Musk’s Robotaxi to drive Uber out of business?

Elon Musk’s latest Cybercab could soon end Uber’s reign!
In a latest video obtained by TMZ, Fully Torqued CEO Steve Pazmany issued a warning that Uber and similar other ride-shares could soon be out of business after Musk debuted the high-tech Robotaxi or Cybercab on October 11, 2024.
Pazmany was seen at the Hot Rod Power Tour in Scottsdale, Arizona, in the video, where he shared his reaction and views on the upcoming driverless future technology.
As he regarded the introduction of Robotaxi as good news for the SpaceX founder, he also said that this new invention could make thousands of people lose jobs across the globe due to end of ride-share services.
"I think that's going to come sooner than later. If I was an Uber driver, I'd be worried about my job right now. The future is here and to say autonomous driving isn't gonna succeed eventually ... I don't know. I'd be nervous,” said Steve Pazmany85 of Uber's future.
In the video, the CEO also shared his views on the announcement of the autonomous taxi Cybercab saying, “I saw that announcement yesterday. I don’t know how I feel about it. It seems a little bit crazy to have no control on the car you’re in. I don’t know, it’s like terminators happening in real life.”
He further added that Tesla’s Cybercab is going to “flop,” as he believes that people in the industry would take some time to brace themselves for change.
Elon Musk’s Tesla introduced self-driving Robotaxi and Robovan at the We, Robot event at the Warner Bros studio near Los Angeles, California on Thursday evening, October 10, 2024.
The production of the long-awaited Cybercab will begin in 2026.