Mark Zuckerberg unveils WhatsApp’s new feature that makes voice messages readable

Mark Zuckerberg recently announced a new WhatsApp feature that will blow everyone's mind!
Earlier, WEBetaInfo had hinted that WhatsApp is introducing a feature that will transcribe voice messages, aiming to help those who are unable to hear voice messages or who prefer reading text over listening to the audio.
This feature has finally been confirmed by Zuckerberg through his official WhatsApp channel, suggesting that it is now accessible to a large audience.
To activate voice message transcripts, eligible users can go to Settings > Chats > Voice Message Transcripts within the app and switch the feature on.
While, in some cases, WhatsApp may prompt users to enable transcription directly when they receive a voice message.
Upon enabling the feature, users will be asked to download a language data package, with available options including English, Spanish, Portuguese (Brazil), Russian and Hindi.
It is pertinent to note that downloading an additional data package is necessary to generate transcriptions on the device directly.
As this update is built in-house and all the transcription process happens on the device itself, WhatsApp ensures that voice messages remain private and are not transmitted to external devices.
This feature is available to all Android users who have installed the latest version of WhatsApp and it will be gradually rolling out to all users in the coming weeks.