A-bomb survivors use Nobel Prize to warn of nuclear dangers

  • October 12, 2024
The Nobel Peace Prize 2024 has been awarded to the Japanese organization of atomic bomb survivors, Nihon Hidankyo for its tireless activism against nuclear weapons.

The atomic bomb survivors, who are facing a rapidly dwindling population and shrinking time to convey their firsthand horror, are using this prestigious honor to send their message to younger generations.

One of the survivors, Terumi Tanaka, who survived the Nagasaki bombing at age 13, expressed his hopes that this honor will raise public awareness about a nuclear weapons free world.

"Now we face the crisis in which nuclear weapons may be actually used and they are not even going away, we need to properly communicate with younger people and teach them about atomic weapons and the work we have been doing,” Tanaka told a news conference in Tokyo alongside other survivors.

He further added, "So everyone can think what he or she can do."

The first atomic bomb, out of two bomb dropped on Japan in 1945, killed 140,000 people in the city of Hiroshima.

While, a second atomic attack on Nagasaki on August 9, 1945, killed another 70,000.

Eleven years after the end of World War II, Hidankyo was formed to represent atomic bomb survivors.

Hot air balloon collides with radio tower during Albuquerque Balloon Fiesta
Former Maharashtra Minister Baba Siddiqui assassinated in Mumbai attack
PM Keir Starmer gets emotional about Alex Salmond’s death
Former First Minister of Scotland Alex Salmond dies at 69
Poland temporarily halts right to asylum to tackle illegal migration
Turkish Foreign Minister to engage with Greece on airspace and maritime disputes
Kamala Harris set to publicly share medical information to challenge Trump’s transparency
Evan Gershkovich set to reveal his untold story of resilience in upcoming memoir
China announces debt increase to improve economic growth
Massive fire destroys historic church in coastal Chile
Donald Trump gives death penalty threat to immigrants in new speech
Russian President Putin strengthens alliance with Iranian president in Central Asia meeting