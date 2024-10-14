World

Barack Obama slammed for promoting ‘identity politics’ with Harris endorsement

  • October 14, 2024
Barack Obama is under fire for endorsing “identity politics” by supporting Kamala Harris!

On Thursday, October 10, the former US president made his first appearance at a campaign rally to extend support to his Democratic mate Harris against the Republican candidate Donald Trump for the US election 2024.

In his speech, Obama urged the Black men to back Harris by telling them that it is not acceptable that they feel hesitant to vote for the Vice President on the basis of her gender, and asked them to show same enthusiasm for Harris’ campaigns as they did for his in 2008 and 2012.

“You’re thinking about sitting out or supporting somebody (in former president Donald Trump) who has a history of denigrating you, because you think that’s a sign of strength, because that’s what being a man is? Putting women down? That’s not acceptable,” said the ex-President.

Calling out Barack Obama on his statement, the Black men for Trump advisory board criticized him for promoting identity politics and stated that his endorsement is solely based on Harris’ skin color and race, rather than her “policies” which is “deeply insulting.”

In their joint statement, the group also stated, "Black Americans are not a monolith, and we don’t owe our votes to any candidate just because they ‘look like us.’ It’s demeaning to suggest that we can’t evaluate a candidate’s track record – especially when Kamala Harris has done more harm than good to Black communities."

They also dubbed the endorsement as "reducing us to race-based voting blocs," which "perpetuates the worst kind of identity politics."

The US Presidential Election 2024 are scheduled to be held on November 5, 2024.

